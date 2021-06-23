England and Scotland
Reaction as England top Group D and Scotland are out of Euro 2020

Michael Emons and Deepak Mahay

  1. 'Hampden heartbreak'

    Daily Record

    The front page of the Daily Record...

    Daily Record
    Copyright: Daily Record
  2. 'Down and out'

    The sport section of the Herald goes with 'down and out'.

    The Herald
    Copyright: The Herald
  3. 'The party's over'

    Let's start off with some Scotland ones and the Metro Scotland sum things up for how many Scottish fans will be feeling today...

    Metro Scotland
    Copyright: Metro Scotland
  4. Post update

    Right, let's have a look at some front and back pages...

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball

    As always we want your thoughts on all the action. So what did you make of last night's matches at Wembley and Hampden Park? Who impressed you, who disappointed?

    Also, how do you sum up England's campaign so far and Scotland's performance at Euro 2020?

    Tweet us your thoughts by using #bbcfootball.

  6. Scotland eliminated after home loss

    Group D: Croatia 3-1 Scotland

    Scott Mullen

    BBC Scotland at Hampden

    Croatia goal
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Scotland's dream of making history by progressing at Euro 2020 came to a sobering end with a heartbreaking defeat by Croatia at Hampden.

    With both sides knowing a win would grant passage to the last 16, Nikola Vlasic arrowed the World Cup finalists into an early lead to silence the national stadium in Glasgow.

    However, a thundering drive just before half-time from Callum McGregor caused the 12,000 fans to explode in a cacophony of hope.

    But Luka Modric's sumptuous first-time shot after an hour broke Scotland and Ivan Perisic glanced in a third from a corner to record Croatia's first-ever win over the Scots.

    The margin of victory was also enough to earn them second place in the group ahead of the Czech Republic on goals scored, with both those sides advancing to the last 16.

  7. Sterling scores again as England win

    Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley Stadium

    England goal
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Raheem Sterling's second goal of Euro 2020 saw England beat the Czech Republic to win Group D and set up a last-16 tie against France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary at Wembley.

    In a performance that developed into a slog after a bright start, Sterling converted at the far post in the 12th minute from Jack Grealish's cross after fine work from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

    Grealish and Saka were two of the hosts' better performers on a night when England were workmanlike and had to do without Mason Mount, self-isolating after coming into close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour after the second group game.

    Southgate also had the bonus of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire safely completing 90 minutes in his first game since suffering ankle ligament damage in early May.

    Captain Harry Kane is still seeking his first goal of Euro 2020, although he was denied by a first-half save from keeper Tomas Vaclik.

    At the other end, Jordan Pickford was rarely threatened, although he did pull off a fine diving save from Tomas Holes in the first half on a night when England got the job done - although a greater test than this now lies ahead.

    That will come in the shape of the runner-up in Group F at Wembley on Tuesday, 29 June (17:00 BST). The final Group F games take place on Wednesday, with Germany facing Hungary and Portugal playing France (both 20:00 BST).

  8. Thanks for joining us

    Hello and welcome along as we will have all the reaction and analysis from a busy night of European Championship action, with loads of action clips thrown in too.

    And there's another four matches tonight so we will have all the build-up to those, as well as all the usual transfer rumours and breaking stories.

    It will be a busy day.

  9. Joy and despair

    Raheem Sterling's early header, following Jack Grealish's cross, was enough for England to beat the Czech Republic to top Group D, progressing without conceding a goal...

    England
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ...but it's the end of the line for Scotland as a loss to a Luka Modric-inspired Croatia means Steve Clarke's men fall at the group phase.

    Andrew Robertson
    Copyright: Getty Images
