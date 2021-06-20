Live

Euro 2020 reaction, Wales set to face Italy & latest transfer news

Luke Reddy

  1. A time for warriors...

    Giorgio Chiellini
    Rumour has it that Giorgio Chiellini has been around so long, he actually helped build the Colosseum in around 80 AD.

    Russell Crowe tamed a few tigers in there as we all know. Today though, Kieffer Moore is going to show the whole of Italy just what a warrior looks like.

    Ain't that right Kieffer?

  2. Fancy a trip to Rome?

    The Italians are dressed to impress and the Colosseum intimidates in the shadows.

    Its iconic structure has stood for around 2,000 years. That's roughly how long it's been since Italy conceded a goal too.

    Italy coaching staff in suits and the Colosseum
