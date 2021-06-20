Euro 2020 reaction, Wales set to face Italy & latest transfer news

Rumour has it that Giorgio Chiellini has been around so long, he actually helped build the Colosseum in around 80 AD. Russell Crowe tamed a few tigers in there as we all know. Today though, Kieffer Moore is going to show the whole of Italy just what a warrior looks like. Ain't that right Kieffer?
A time for warriors...
Fancy a trip to Rome?
The Italians are dressed to impress and the Colosseum intimidates in the shadows.
Its iconic structure has stood for around 2,000 years. That's roughly how long it's been since Italy conceded a goal too.