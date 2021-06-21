Reaction to Wales qualifying for last 16, Euros build-up & latest transfers

Their automatic qualification was under threat with Switzerland beating Turkey 3-1 in Group A's other fixture, but Wales withstood relentless Italian pressure to scrape through in second place on goal difference.
Italy had already qualified for the last 16 and, despite making eight changes to their team, they were still utterly dominant, Matteo Pessina's goal giving them a 1-0 half-time lead which scarcely reflected their superiority.
Wales were forced to play the final half an hour a man down after Ethan Ampadu was sent off for a lunge on Federico Bernardeschi, intensifying the Italian onslaught.
And although Italy's win was never in doubt - this was their 30th consecutive match without defeat, equalling their national record - Wales dug deep to ensure the margin of victory was not too damaging.
Finishing third may well have been enough for Wales to progress as one of the tournament's four best third-placed teams, but this result ensured they kept their destiny in their own hands.
Right, let's have a look in detail at some of the recent action, starting off with a battling performance from Wales in Rome...
'Our chance will come'
The Metro Scotland leads off on quotes from Scotland's Stuart Armstrong, who says they are not panicking at their lack of goals. Two games in and they've not scored yet.
'Keep calm and Harry on'
The Daily Express
It's a similar story in the Daily Express, with Gareth Southgate hailing Harry Kane as England's 'most important player'.
'Things Kane only get better'
The Daily Star
The form of Harry Kane is the talking point on the back of the Daily Star as well. He's only scored twice in his past 11 England appearances.
'Fire still burns'
The Guardian
The Guardian focus on Wales' progression through the group phase, but highlight their tough travel schedule.
They've already had two games in Baku and one in Rome, next up it's Amsterdam and if they win that one it's back east to Azerbaijan.
'We're right behind you, Harry'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror lead with the form of England captain Harry Kane, who is yet to score at the Euros. But he has the backing of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate
Let's have a quick look at the stories making the back pages today.
What you may have missed
Recent results
Friday, 18 June
Group D: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic, England 0-0 Scotland
Group E: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia
Saturday, 19 June
Group E: Spain 1-1 Poland
Group F: Hungary 1-1 France, Portugal 2-4 Germany
Sunday, 20 June
Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales, Switzerland 3-1 Turkey
Hello and welcome along to the start of another week of Euro 2020 action.
We will have all the best clips, reports, news, reaction and then build-up to a bumper day of football.
Everyone happy
It has been a weekend when England, Scotland and Wales all played - none of them won, but everyone went home happy.
On Friday night, England and Scotland played out a tense goalless draw - a result that boosted England's chances of reaching the last 16, while a much-improved Scotland kept their hopes alive.
And last night, 10-man Wales suffered a narrow loss to Italy in Rome, but it was enough to take them into the next phase.
With FOUR matches today as well, there's certainly plenty to talk about.
Live Reporting
Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Hello and welcome along to the start of another week of Euro 2020 action.
We will have all the best clips, reports, news, reaction and then build-up to a bumper day of football.
Everyone happy
It has been a weekend when England, Scotland and Wales all played - none of them won, but everyone went home happy.
On Friday night, England and Scotland played out a tense goalless draw - a result that boosted England's chances of reaching the last 16, while a much-improved Scotland kept their hopes alive.
And last night, 10-man Wales suffered a narrow loss to Italy in Rome, but it was enough to take them into the next phase.
With FOUR matches today as well, there's certainly plenty to talk about.
