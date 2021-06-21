Gareth Bale
Live

Reaction to Wales qualifying for last 16, Euros build-up & latest transfers

preview
2,803
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. Wales fight hard to earn last-16 spot

    Sunday - Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales

    Wales
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Wales demonstrated great resolve in defeat against Italy as they clung on with 10 men for a result which was enough to secure their place in the second round of Euro 2020.

    Their automatic qualification was under threat with Switzerland beating Turkey 3-1 in Group A's other fixture, but Wales withstood relentless Italian pressure to scrape through in second place on goal difference.

    Italy had already qualified for the last 16 and, despite making eight changes to their team, they were still utterly dominant, Matteo Pessina's goal giving them a 1-0 half-time lead which scarcely reflected their superiority.

    Wales were forced to play the final half an hour a man down after Ethan Ampadu was sent off for a lunge on Federico Bernardeschi, intensifying the Italian onslaught.

    And although Italy's win was never in doubt - this was their 30th consecutive match without defeat, equalling their national record - Wales dug deep to ensure the margin of victory was not too damaging.

    Finishing third may well have been enough for Wales to progress as one of the tournament's four best third-placed teams, but this result ensured they kept their destiny in their own hands.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Right, let's have a look in detail at some of the recent action, starting off with a battling performance from Wales in Rome...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Our chance will come'

    The Metro Scotland leads off on quotes from Scotland's Stuart Armstrong, who says they are not panicking at their lack of goals. Two games in and they've not scored yet.

    Metro Scotland
    Copyright: Metro Scotland
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Keep calm and Harry on'

    The Daily Express

    It's a similar story in the Daily Express, with Gareth Southgate hailing Harry Kane as England's 'most important player'.

    Daily Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Things Kane only get better'

    The Daily Star

    The form of Harry Kane is the talking point on the back of the Daily Star as well. He's only scored twice in his past 11 England appearances.

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Fire still burns'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian focus on Wales' progression through the group phase, but highlight their tough travel schedule.

    They've already had two games in Baku and one in Rome, next up it's Amsterdam and if they win that one it's back east to Azerbaijan.

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'We're right behind you, Harry'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror lead with the form of England captain Harry Kane, who is yet to score at the Euros. But he has the backing of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Let's have a quick look at the stories making the back pages today.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Get Involved #bbcfootball

    What was your favourite moment of the Euros over the weekend and why?

    An early call for you lot to get involved. We've had some great moments in the Euros over the weekend, but what was your highlight and why?

    Tweet us using #bbcfootball to get involved.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. What you may have missed

    Recent results

    Friday, 18 June

    • Group D: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic, England 0-0 Scotland
    • Group E: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia

    Saturday, 19 June

    • Group E: Spain 1-1 Poland
    • Group F: Hungary 1-1 France, Portugal 2-4 Germany

    Sunday, 20 June

    • Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales, Switzerland 3-1 Turkey
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Hello and welcome along to the start of another week of Euro 2020 action.

    We will have all the best clips, reports, news, reaction and then build-up to a bumper day of football.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Everyone happy

    It has been a weekend when England, Scotland and Wales all played - none of them won, but everyone went home happy.

    On Friday night, England and Scotland played out a tense goalless draw - a result that boosted England's chances of reaching the last 16, while a much-improved Scotland kept their hopes alive.

    England v Scotland
    Copyright: Getty Images

    And last night, 10-man Wales suffered a narrow loss to Italy in Rome, but it was enough to take them into the next phase.

    With FOUR matches today as well, there's certainly plenty to talk about.

    Let's go...

    Gareth Bale
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top