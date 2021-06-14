Euro 2020: England off to winning start, Scotland to come

England boss Gareth Southgate to BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm most pleased with the performance. Of course the win is important. To win the first game relieves some tension but it doesn't mean we've qualified and that's the first objective.

"The performance was really good. It was a big occasion, a sweltering hot day and the players settled really quickly, used the ball well and we limited Croatia to very few clear chances throughout the game."