Euro 2020: England off to winning start, Scotland to come

preview
Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'The players dealt with the big occasion'

    England 1-0 Croatia

    Let's hear more from the England boss now...

    Video caption: England 1-0 Croatia: Gareth Southgate pleased after Euros win
  2. 'It doesn't mean we've qualified'

    England 1-0 Croatia

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    England boss Gareth Southgate to BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm most pleased with the performance. Of course the win is important. To win the first game relieves some tension but it doesn't mean we've qualified and that's the first objective.

    "The performance was really good. It was a big occasion, a sweltering hot day and the players settled really quickly, used the ball well and we limited Croatia to very few clear chances throughout the game."

  3. Top of the class!

    England 1-0 Croatia

    It looks like you were also impressed with Kalvin Phillips!

    The midfielder was our audience's highest rated player with an average score of 8.38/10.

    It's worth mentioning Tyrone Mings as well, as the Aston Villa defender put in a solid performance alongside John Stones at centre-back.

  4. The 'Yorkshire Pirlo' graces Wembley

    England 1-0 Croatia

    Raheem Sterling may have scored the winner, but how good was this guy..?

    Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has been branded 'The Yorkshire Pirlo' by his adoring fans at Elland Road, but this was a performance all his own and one of the highest class.

    Composure, energy and intelligence!

    And his array of passing isn't bad either.

    The 25-year-old tested Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic with a sweet volley early on but his most important contribution came with a run and pass that provided Sterling with the perfect opportunity to break Croatia's resistance.

    This was Phillips' first game in a major tournament, and surely he will now start against Scotland...

  6. Happy viewing

    In case you missed the game yesterday, here's a look at the highlights.

    Enjoy!

    Video caption: Sterling strikes for England win
  7. England get the job done

    England 1-0 Croatia

    So let's start in north London...

    England's Euro 2020 campaign got off to a winning start as Raheem Sterling's goal secured victory over Croatia at Wembley.

    Sterling repaid England manager Gareth Southgate's faith in him, sliding in the winner after 57 minutes following a perfect pass from man-of-the-match Kalvin Phillips.

    Southgate resisted the temptation to play Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and was rewarded with a lively performance from Sterling as England secured the win their superiority deserved.

    Read more here.

  8. 'Magic Boots of England'

    Monday's back pages

    The Sun

  9. 'Raheem takes the honours'

    Monday's back pages

    Metro

  10. 'First class'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

  11. 'Right at home'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

  12. Paper talk

    Monday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages to start your week...

  13. Good morning

    The sun is shining, the birds are singing and football is coming h****.

    It was some start for England as they beat Croatia in their opening game - but let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

    Stay tuned for all the reaction to Sunday at the Euros, plus we'll be looking ahead to Scotland's opener against the Czech Republic...

