Euro 2020: Tournament finally here - Wales to come

preview
Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

  2. A feast for the senses...

    So let's begin in Rome.

    It was a spectacular start for Italy on and off the field.

    Here's a look back at that long-awaited night in the Eternal City...

    Video caption: Opera singer Andrea Bocelli provides the perfect soundtrack to Italy's win over Turkey
  3. 'Italy light the flame'

    Saturday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  4. 'England set to hand Sterling a starting role'

    Saturday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  5. 'This is our moment'

    Saturday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  6. Paper talk

    Saturday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this weekend...

  7. Lights. Camera. Action!

    After a year of setbacks and complications, Euro 2020 finally got under way last night!

    It was some show in Rome, which began with a colourful display as opera singer Andrea Bocelli took centre stage.

    There were a few goals too, so strap yourself in as we reflect on the opening game, as well as look ahead to a busy Saturday...

    Rome
    Copyright: Getty Images
