Euro 2020 set to start, plus news & transfer latest

  1. Post update

    Was that a play on Flash Gordon, surely not!

  2. 'Mings the merciless'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  3. 'Europe's party is finally here'

    Friday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  4. 'England united in Euros mission'

    Friday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
  5. 'On the move?'

    Friday's back pages

    Independent

    Independent
  6. 'England left isolated in taking the knee'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  7. 'Harry's coming back'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  8. 'England call on experts over heat fear'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
  9. Paper talk

    Time to take in some of this morning's back pages...

  10. Post update

    Depending on which paper and twitter accounts you follow Manchester United agreed personal terms with England winger Sancho sometime in the last year!

    Not that it makes a difference if the selling club, in this case Borussia Dortmund, don't also agree.

  11. Man Utd have £67m Sancho bid rejected

    Jadon Sancho
    In case you missed it on Thursday evening....

    Manchester United have had a £67m bid for England winger Jadon Sancho turned down by Borussia Dortmund.

    The German club want about £77.5m for the 21-year-old, with an additional £4.25m bonus payment on top.

    BBC Sport also understands that in addition to the fee not being high enough, United wanted to pay it over five years when Dortmund are only willing for it to extend to four.

    United are now considering whether to revise their offer.

  12. Post update

    Not that they will need it, but a bit of extra motivation for Turkey coach Senol Gunes and his players?

  13. Lawro's Euro 2020 predictions

    Mark Lawrenson
    It wouldn't feel like a proper football tournament with BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson sticking his neck on the line to predict the outcome of every game at the 2020 European Championship.

    He'll be taking on BBC Radio 5 Live's pundits, presenters and commentators to predict the outcome of all 51 games.

    They have started with the tournament opener, Turkey against Italy, which takes place in Rome on Friday.

    Like Lawro, 10 of the 14 predictors have backed Italy to begin with a win. No-one has tipped Turkey to triumph.

  14. Post update

    Italy v Turkey (20:00 BST)

    Worth pointing out that Italy have scored 53 goals in their past 17 games, while conceding just three and have a team brimming with quality.

    Can't wait to see Nicolo Barella and Federico Chiesa this evening, if selected of course.

  15. World Cup flops to Euros contenders - how Mancini rebuilt love for Italy

    Roberto Mancini
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Talking of Italy...

    After the dark days of their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, Roberto Mancini's side face Turkey in the European Championship curtain-raiser as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

    The Azzurri go into the contest in Rome on the back of a 27-game unbeaten run having completed a remarkable turnaround under the former Manchester City boss.

    Tears, international retirements, resignations and widespread condemnation accompanied their failure to reach a World Cup finals for the first time in 60 years.

    So how did a nation at its lowest footballing ebb and a manager at a crossroads restored pride, forged a new identity and rediscovered a winning blend prior to their first tournament match on home soil since the 1990 World Cup?

    You can read all about that here.

  16. Post update

    BBC One

    Just a reminder this evening's opening game between Italy and Turkey is the first of 25 live matches across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    And England, Scotland and Wales' opening games are exclusively live on the BBC, with all 51 matches in the tournament available on Radio 5 Live.

  17. Follow the Euros across the BBC

    I know Thierry Henry dropped out of the BBC's Euro 2020 team at the last minute after receiving an offer to re-join Belgium's coaching staff.

    But we've assembled a cracking squad to cover the tournament and provide audiences with 24/7 access to all of the action, analysis and insight across TV, radio and online.

    Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Alex Scott, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, Hal Robson-Kanu, Neil Taylor, Darren Fletcher, Shelley Kerr, James McFadden, Kenny McLean, Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klinsmann, Petr Cech, Eric Abidal and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

    Just look at those names.

  18. Wallchart? There is still time to get one

    Euro 2020 wallchart
    Last minute scrambling to get your hands that essential piece of kit - the Euro 2020 wallchart?

    Fear not, you can download yours here.

  19. Why England can dream of a brilliant summer

    England fans
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Just imagine: sunshine, crowds and England winning at Wembley. A brilliant summer, after such a dreadful year.

    There are a few reasons to believe it can happen, too. We have waited long enough for Euro 2020 anyway - but the fact England is hosting so much of it could help to make it an extra special tournament for Three Lions fans.

    "I can picture it now," says BBC pundit Alex Scott. "A packed Wembley on a sunny July evening, and the whole crowd rising to their feet and roaring when England run out for the European Championship final.

    "I am being an optimistic fan there, I know that. But after the year that everyone has had, I think we are all allowed to dream a little, aren't we?

    "I don't see England as favourites, but we've got a chance, of course we have."

    Read more.

  20. Finally...

    Gareth Southgate (left), Gareth Bale (centre-left), Andy Robertson (centre-right) and lateral flow tests
    Well before it was unfortunately delayed by the pandemic, the European Championship was already going to be a unique tournament.

    And it will be notable for several other reasons too.

    From when and where the games are to Covid test information.

    Here is all you need to know about Euro 2020.

