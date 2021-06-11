Euro 2020 set to start, plus news & transfer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In case you missed it on Thursday evening....

Manchester United have had a £67m bid for England winger Jadon Sancho turned down by Borussia Dortmund.

The German club want about £77.5m for the 21-year-old, with an additional £4.25m bonus payment on top.

BBC Sport also understands that in addition to the fee not being high enough, United wanted to pay it over five years when Dortmund are only willing for it to extend to four.

United are now considering whether to revise their offer.