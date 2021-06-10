Live

Euro 2020 build-up, news & transfer latest

preview
2,430
viewing this page

Thursday's gossip column

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Steve Sutcliffe and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    Right time for a quick diversion as we take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Hope there are quite a few moments for Jack Grealish. Surely he's got to be a starter for England?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Watch: Grealish will 'cherish every moment' at Euros

    England v Croatia (Sun, 14:00 BST)

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2020: I will cherish every moment - Grealish

    Jack Grealish says "this is what I've wanted my whole life" as he prepares for his first major tournament with England at Euro 2020.

    The Aston Villa midfielder, 25, played his way into contention this season and has won seven caps since making his England debut in September.

    "My number one thing was to try to break my way into this squad," he said.

    "I had my debut at the start of season so to be here is a dream come true. I will cherish every moment."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Allen backs 'fearless' Welsh youngsters to succeed

    Wales v Switzerland (Sat, 14:00 BST)

    Joe Allen
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Now then, Joe Allen believes a "fearless" generation of new players can fire Wales to success at Euro 2020.

    Allen, 31, is one of eight players in the 26-man squad who helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

    Manchester United winger Daniel James and Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon are among the young additions hoping to inspire Wales this summer.

    You can read all about that here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Not that we're counting but we're basically one day, 12 hours and 50 minutes from the big kick-off in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. BBC pundits make their Euros predictions

    Video content

    Video caption: Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards and Ashley Williams make Euro 2020 predictions

    Twenty-four teams will contest Euro 2020 including holders Portugal and world champions France - who are both in Group F along with three-time winners Germany and Hungary.

    But who will get their hands on the Henri Delaunay trophy this time, and how will home hopes England, Scotland and Wales get on?

    BBC Sport pundits have been making their European Championship predictions with France and Belgium featuring heavily.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Time for Europe's elite to strut their stuff

    Got to admit a little bit of football fatigue has crept in over the last few months but there's nothing like an international football tournament to create a buzz.

    It's likely to be a competition unlike others we've seen in the past, with games spread across Europe and restrictions on the numbers of supporters in most stadiums.

    But most importantly it's time for the creme de la creme in Europe to strut their stuff.

    Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Bale, De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Verratti et al....

    Excited yet?

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Our wait is over' - Watch the BBC trail for our Euro 2020 coverage
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    Morning all.

    We're not headin' for Venus but the final countdown is definitely on for Euro 2020.

    Just a day to go before the action begins and 24 sides compete across 11 cities in the football extravaganza otherwise known as the European Championship.

    Italy and Turkey get us under way on Friday night while Wales, England and Scotland are all in action over the three days that follow.

    We can't wait. What about you?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top