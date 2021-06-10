Euro 2020 build-up, news & transfer latest

Video content Video caption: Euro 2020: I will cherish every moment - Grealish Euro 2020: I will cherish every moment - Grealish

Jack Grealish says "this is what I've wanted my whole life" as he prepares for his first major tournament with England at Euro 2020.

The Aston Villa midfielder, 25, played his way into contention this season and has won seven caps since making his England debut in September.

"My number one thing was to try to break my way into this squad," he said.

"I had my debut at the start of season so to be here is a dream come true. I will cherish every moment."