Euro 2020: Two days to go - build-up to the big kick-off

Manchester United have made a significant addition to their academy coaching team, with Justin Cochrane joining the club as its new head of player development and coaching.
Cochrane was previously at the Football Association and before that, Tottenham, where he worked with current United first-team coach Kieran McKenna.
United are trying to strengthen their youth set-up, which they see as a key component in trying to keep pace with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.
Nick Cox, United's head of academy said: "Our focus on producing world-class players capable of excelling in Manchester United’s first team remains as strong as ever.
"Justin will work with our existing pool of elite coaches to provide each of our players with experiences that will help them grow and succeed in life and play professional football at the highest level possible."
From doubts over playing again to major finals call-up
"There were times back when everything went through my head. Will I get back playing? Will I get back to my best?
"It's been a crazy year or two since then. This probably tops it all off."
It has been quite the few years for David Turnbull.
A move to Celtic in 2019 collapsed after diagnosis of a rare knee condition, resulting in almost a year's worth of rehabilitation.
Less than two years on, Turnbull has sparked his young career back into life and has earned himself a place in Steve Clarke's Euro 2020 squad in the process.
Click here to read his story.
Which got us thinking....
'Bleach for the stars'
A clear winner of pun of the day on the back page of the Star.
'Trial of Covid passports at Euro matches'
'Boo and we all lose'
'We'll never just stick to football'
'The Stockport Gazza'
'Henderson's vow'
Paper talk
Let's start with a look at some of this morning's back pages...
Good morning
Euro 2020 is so close you can almost taste it!
Yep, it's just TWO days to go before the tournament finally gets under way.
Stay tuned for all the latest build up, plus all the other football news, transfers, gossip and....haircuts.