Euro 2020: Two days to go - build-up to the big kick-off

"There were times back when everything went through my head. Will I get back playing? Will I get back to my best?

"It's been a crazy year or two since then. This probably tops it all off."

It has been quite the few years for David Turnbull.

A move to Celtic in 2019 collapsed after diagnosis of a rare knee condition, resulting in almost a year's worth of rehabilitation.

Less than two years on, Turnbull has sparked his young career back into life and has earned himself a place in Steve Clarke's Euro 2020 squad in the process.

