Updates from England press conference

More from former England boss Sven Goran Eriksson on Sky Sports on taking Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire despite them not being fully fit:

"I think it's right to take them because they are too good not to be in the squad.

"England will be in the tournament for a long time. You can gamble on them not playing in the first game or two. We had it a few years back with Wayne Rooney and David Beckham. You have to take them!

"If you don't take them, you will regret it because you'll never know what would have happened with them."