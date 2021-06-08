Updates from England press conference

Kalvin Phillips on the Official England Podcast: "The first time I went into training... I remember just standing in the middle in awe of what I was seeing.
"The tempo and how good certain players were was just scary to be honest and I was thinking ‘what am I doing here?’ but once you settle down and relax you realise that it’s because you deserve it.
"I remember Jadon Sancho was unbelievable. He was just dribbling at players so he could go past them and he’s got amazing skill but it’s the same with so many players like Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka. Jude Bellingham now as well - for a 17 year old he’s unbelievable.
"It actually gives me goosebumps thinking about how young he is because he’s a really really good player. He’s shown it in the Champions League and even against Austria the other night he was great."
What is Foden's best position?
In the latest Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards discuss Manchester City and England player Phil Foden's best position.
We're hoping to hear from Ben White, Luke Shaw and Phil Foden this afternoon.
Euro 2016 rewind
To get you in the mood in the meantime, Emlyn Begley is currently running a live text on all things Euro 2016.
Rattigan: You've got to have Mason Mount and Phil Foden in your team.
Watch every goal scored by Robert Lewandowski from Poland's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.
Sven reckons Harry Kane will score lots of goals for England at the Euros.
Here's a man from Poland who knows how to score goals...
'It should be applauded'
England
Sven Goran Eriksson on England players taking the knee: "It's a powerful demonstration. I love it.
"It's a strong message and I hope they continue it during the Euros. It should be applauded not booed."
'You have to take them!'
England
More from former England boss Sven Goran Eriksson on Sky Sports on taking Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire despite them not being fully fit:
"I think it's right to take them because they are too good not to be in the squad.
"England will be in the tournament for a long time. You can gamble on them not playing in the first game or two. We had it a few years back with Wayne Rooney and David Beckham. You have to take them!
"If you don't take them, you will regret it because you'll never know what would have happened with them."
'England can go very far'
England
Former England boss Sven Goran Eriksson on Sky Sports: "The first three games are at Wembley and that's a great advantage.
"England have a brilliant squad. They have a goalscorer in Harry Kane. They have a lot of pace. Counter-attacks will be a big weapon.
"They have experienced players, but also young, hungry players as well.
"I think they can go very far in this tournament."
Three days to go!
How Southgate restored England faith
Ryan Baldi
BBC Sport
Not only does Southgate believe in the importance of implementing a strong working culture, it is the central tenet of his management style.
He's been using that to give England confidence ahead of Euro 2020.
Read more here.
Gazza vibes!
'It gives me goosebumps'
England
We're hoping to hear from Ben White, Luke Shaw and Phil Foden this afternoon.
To get you in the mood in the meantime, Emlyn Begley is currently running a live text on all things Euro 2016.
The best goals, highlights and your memories...
Hello!
England are just five days away from their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.
The players will be chatting to the media shortly so stick around for updates and news.