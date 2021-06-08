Updates from England press conference

Phil Foden and Ben Chilwell
    Rattigan: You've got to have Mason Mount and Phil Foden in your team.

  2. Post update

    Watch every goal scored by Robert Lewandowski from Poland's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

  3. Post update

    Sven reckons Harry Kane will score lots of goals for England at the Euros.

    Here's a man from Poland who knows how to score goals...

  4. 'It should be applauded'

    England

    Sven Goran Eriksson on England players taking the knee: "It's a powerful demonstration. I love it.

    "It's a strong message and I hope they continue it during the Euros. It should be applauded not booed."

  5. 'You have to take them!'

    England

    More from former England boss Sven Goran Eriksson on Sky Sports on taking Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire despite them not being fully fit:

    "I think it's right to take them because they are too good not to be in the squad.

    "England will be in the tournament for a long time. You can gamble on them not playing in the first game or two. We had it a few years back with Wayne Rooney and David Beckham. You have to take them!

    "If you don't take them, you will regret it because you'll never know what would have happened with them."

  6. 'England can go very far'

    England

    Former England boss Sven Goran Eriksson on Sky Sports: "The first three games are at Wembley and that's a great advantage.

    "England have a brilliant squad. They have a goalscorer in Harry Kane. They have a lot of pace. Counter-attacks will be a big weapon.

    "They have experienced players, but also young, hungry players as well.

    "I think they can go very far in this tournament."

  7. Post update

    Three days to go!

  8. How Southgate restored England faith

    Ryan Baldi

    BBC Sport

    Not only does Southgate believe in the importance of implementing a strong working culture, it is the central tenet of his management style.

    He's been using that to give England confidence ahead of Euro 2020.

    Read more here.

  10. 'It gives me goosebumps'

    England

    Kalvin Phillips on the Official England Podcast: "The first time I went into training... I remember just standing in the middle in awe of what I was seeing.

    "The tempo and how good certain players were was just scary to be honest and I was thinking ‘what am I doing here?’ but once you settle down and relax you realise that it’s because you deserve it.

    "I remember Jadon Sancho was unbelievable. He was just dribbling at players so he could go past them and he’s got amazing skill but it’s the same with so many players like Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka. Jude Bellingham now as well - for a 17 year old he’s unbelievable.

    "It actually gives me goosebumps thinking about how young he is because he’s a really really good player. He’s shown it in the Champions League and even against Austria the other night he was great."

  11. What is Foden's best position?

    In the latest Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards discuss Manchester City and England player Phil Foden's best position.

    We're hoping to hear from Ben White, Luke Shaw and Phil Foden this afternoon.

  14. Hello!

    England are just five days away from their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.

    The players will be chatting to the media shortly so stick around for updates and news.

