Euro 2020: Three days to go - updates and reaction

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Tick tock...

    The countdown is on!

    We are just three days out from the opening game in Euro 2020.

    It's been a relentless domestic season but the sun is shining and the show goes on.

    And with three of our home nations in action, what a summer we have in store...

  2. 'We Cro you one'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

  3. 'Chelsea in talks for £170m Haaland'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

  4. 'Harry pain'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

  5. Paper talk

    Tuesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  6. Good morning

    The excitement is building!

    We've had to wait an extra year but we are just three days out from the start of Euro 2020.

    Stay tuned as we build up to the tournament, as well as bringing you the latest football news...

