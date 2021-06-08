Euro 2020: Three days to go - updates and reaction

The countdown is on! We are just three days out from the opening game in Euro 2020. It's been a relentless domestic season but the sun is shining and the show goes on. And with three of our home nations in action, what a summer we have in store...
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images StarCopyright: Star MailCopyright: Mail ExpressCopyright: Express
Tick tock...
The countdown is on!
We are just three days out from the opening game in Euro 2020.
It's been a relentless domestic season but the sun is shining and the show goes on.
And with three of our home nations in action, what a summer we have in store...
'We Cro you one'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Chelsea in talks for £170m Haaland'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
'Harry pain'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
Paper talk
Tuesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
The excitement is building!
We've had to wait an extra year but we are just three days out from the start of Euro 2020.
Stay tuned as we build up to the tournament, as well as bringing you the latest football news...