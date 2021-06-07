White announced as Alexander-Arnold replacement - reaction

Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Robert Weaver: Nothing against White, good player, but it should have been Ward-Prowse. I'd not only have him in the squad, but in the team. Set pieces are an integral & vital part of the modern game & he's one of the very best deliverers of a dead-ball.
Martin Arthur: Ward-Prowse may be the closest England have to a Kante. Add to that his outstanding dead ball delivery.
Never mind, eh? Let’s have another defender...
Some more shouts that James Ward-Prowse should be in seems to be the most popular amongst most of you this morning.
FC United's Euro initiative
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
An interesting new European competition was launched at the weekend involving rebel club FC United.
The Fenix Trophy is the brainchild of Milan-based Brera FC and is 'aimed at highlighting the international bonds that unite non-professional football clubs across the continent'.
It is an eight-team tournament featuring club’s from between
Step Six and Eight of their respective countries football pyramids. Tellingly,
all the clubs have been invited for ‘exceptional social, historical and
cultural distinctiveness’.
FC United, who are now in the Northern Premier League, were
formed as a direct result of the Glazer family takeover at Manchester United in
2005.
Brera are known as Milan’s ‘third’ club and are heavily
involved in regional social and cultural projects.
Amongst the other teams taking part are former Dutch
champions DWS, who now play in amateur leagues and German side HFC Falke, which
was founded in 2014 by Hamburg fans who were unhappy at their club being turned
into a for-profit limited company.
The eight clubs will be drawn into two groups, with matches
being played from September, with the final due to be held in May 2022.
Record Buendia deal could rise to £38m
Earlier we brought you the news that Aston Villa will sign a club-record deal worth an initial £33m for Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia.
The club were said to have moved swiftly in order to shoo any potential interest from Arsenal.
The deal, which could rise to £38m with add-ons, was announced by both clubs on Monday although Buendia is yet to have his medical.
That will be done after Argentina's World Cup qualifying game against Colombia on Tuesday night.
Buendia has won promotion twice in his three years with Norwich, either side of making 36 Premier League appearances as the Canaries were relegated in 2019-20.
There was a sell-on clause in the deal that saw Norwich sign him from Getafe for £1.5m in 2018 but the Carrow Road club bought this out.
We assume Emiliano was not about to hurl this bottle of champers at someone... just threatening to flick the dregs over a teammate?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'All players have to be in your thoughts' - Clarke
Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Boss Steve Clarke says he has "selection headaches all over the pitch".
His side followed up the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands by winning 1-0 at 10-man Luxembourg eight days before the Group D opener against Czech Republic.
Only the self-isolating John Fleck and third-choice goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin did not feature in either friendly.
"All the players have to be in your thoughts," said Clarke.
"It's about fine-tuning towards certain opponents. Different opponents will require different personnel".
'Billy's fine. He's a tough boy from Ardrossan' - Clarke
Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Elsewhere, Scotland boss Steve Clarke had some good news regarding Billy Gilmour.
The young midfielder was replaced in yesterday's friendly win over Luxembourg following a heavy challenge but Clarke allayed any injury fears.
Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
SMS Message: Why are people so angry about James Ward-Prowse missing out? He couldn't even make the 26 man squad so he wouldn't even be starting if called up, and do you sub him on whenever England get a free kick in a decent position? White has been called up to cover for Maguire not replace TAA. from Jason
Why are people so angry about James Ward-Prowse missing out? He couldn't even make the 26 man squad so he wouldn't even be starting if called up, and do you sub him on whenever England get a free kick in a decent position? White has been called up to cover for Maguire not replace TAA.
Ben White's inclusion in
Gareth Southgate's England squad is a surprise given his late arrival on the
scene, plus the fact that the manager had the more positive options of James
Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard available to him after Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew
through injury.
Ward-Prowse and Lingard
can both feel disappointed after making their mark on the friendlies against
Austria and Romania, where the Southampton midfield man's set-piece delivery
was a constant source of danger.
In the end, Southgate
has gone for arguably the more conservative and pragmatic choice. He has been
impressed by White's versatility, which gives him options in central defence
and in midfield, where he featured after coming on as a substitute against
Austria.
White's inclusion also
hints at lingering concerns over England's central defence, particularly the
availability of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.
Maguire is back running
after an ankle ligament injury but still faces a race to be fit for any of
England's group games and there is still and element of risk around his
fitness, leaving Brighton's White as the beneficiary.
Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Josh Richards: I have no issue with Ben White being in the England squad, it’s fully deserved.
But to leave a fully fit James Ward-Prowse at home with Maguire/Henderson struggling with fitness & with Mings/Coady out of form is absolutely baffling.
Villa agree deal for Buendia
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Quick bit of transfer news for you.
Aston Villa have confirmed the news of a club-record deal worth an initial £33m for Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia.
The Argentine, 24, was the Canaries' player of the season as they cruised to the Championship title last term and a return to the Premier League.
Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
SMS Message: Absolutely ridiculous that James Ward-Prowse isn't in the squad yet again. Feels like Southgate didn't want to admit defeat after being criticised for including too many defenders. from JD
Absolutely ridiculous that James Ward-Prowse isn't in the squad yet again. Feels like Southgate didn't want to admit defeat after being criticised for including too many defenders.
gettyCopyright: getty
'Ben White could come in and be a hero' - Sherringham
Former England striker Teddy Sheringham was on 5 live
Breakfast this morning reflected on the Euros warm-up games, Ben White call-up
and looking ahead to the tournament.
When asked his thoughts on Ben White joining the squad, he was generally positive but suggested he would have been slightly lower down on his wish list...
“I think [Ben White] will be very excited this morning, I don’t
think he was one of the favourites to be in that line-up, I think there was two
others, Ward-Prowse and Lingard were touted to maybe get the nod to come in
there but he’s gone for Ben White and he must be a very excited young man this
morning along with his family, he’ll be delighted.
"That 26th man can come in like Ben White and
can be a hero maybe, you never know, he won’t be starting but he could be that
man who makes a difference come the end of the tournament”
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Quiz: Name Wales' starting XI v Slovakia in Euro 2016
Speaking of Wales...
As they prepare to kick-off Euro 2020 against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June, cast your mind back almost exactly five years.
They began their impressive run to the semi-finals with an opening 2-1 win against Slovakia.
But can you recall the 11 players who lined-up for the start of that game in Bordeaux?
Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Just had a quick scroll through social media, and it feels as though while many people are DELIGHTED for Ben White, they also feel that one or two others have been left out in favour of a heavily defensive squad. Could Gareth Southgate's side surprise us? Alex thinks so...
SMS Message: Personally I think the best placed person to decide who should replace TAA was a certain Mr Southgate... Or am I missing something...? I think we are going to go far in this tournament (I'll whisper it because people will think I'm mad but I honestly think we can win it). Can't wait for the Croatia game. In Gareth I trust. from Alex
Personally I think the best placed person to decide who should replace TAA was a certain Mr Southgate... Or am I missing something...? I think we are going to go far in this tournament (I'll whisper it because people will think I'm mad but I honestly think we can win it). Can't wait for the Croatia game. In Gareth I trust.
How to follow Euro 2020 on the BBC...
If you are wondering how and when you can watch the delayed Euros when they finally get under way, then wonder no more...
You'll be able to watch the opening match between Italy and Turkey live on BBC One and across our digital platforms.
More details of the games you can watch and listen to, alongside loads of other fun stuff, can be found here.
Busquets tests positive for Covid-19
Meanwhile, Spain's preparations for Euro 2020 have been dealt a hammer blow.
Their captain Sergio Busquets has tested positive for Covid-19, with seven days till their opening game against Sweden.
As a result their squad - who all tested negative apart from Busquets - won't be able to face Lithuania tomorrow, and their under-21 team are going to instead.
Not ideal for Luis Enrique's side at all.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Goals anyone?
If you're sat at your desk/kitchen table/ on the bus and need a little break, here are some of France's best goals from their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, featuring Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.
Live Reporting
Libby Dawes and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media View more on twitterView more on twitter ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters View more on twitterView more on twitter gettyCopyright: getty PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
That's your lot for now. Thanks for joining us this morning. We may have all been talking about Ben White, but we will leave the last word to this user on #bbcfootball
Oakeswell: Less Mings and more Ings.
Cheers all.
Quiz time...
Can you name the England starting line-up against Germany at Euro 96?
To football fans of a certain age, this will be easy, but it may test one or two others.
If you're on a long, boring car journey, it's a great one to test fellow passengers and/or the driver on...As long as they are still able to fully concentrate on the road obviously!
And the PFA Player of the Year goes to....
Last night, Man City's Kevin De Bruyne won his second consecutive Professional Footballers' Association men's Players' Player of the Year award.
Team-mate Phil Foden won the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
"You want to win all the trophies as a team and this is probably the most important one as an individual," said De Bruyne.
"To be voted by your competitors, by players who you compete with every game - to choose you, that says a lot."
Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Robert Weaver: Nothing against White, good player, but it should have been Ward-Prowse. I'd not only have him in the squad, but in the team. Set pieces are an integral & vital part of the modern game & he's one of the very best deliverers of a dead-ball.
Martin Arthur: Ward-Prowse may be the closest England have to a Kante. Add to that his outstanding dead ball delivery. Never mind, eh? Let’s have another defender...
Some more shouts that James Ward-Prowse should be in seems to be the most popular amongst most of you this morning.
FC United's Euro initiative
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
An interesting new European competition was launched at the weekend involving rebel club FC United.
The Fenix Trophy is the brainchild of Milan-based Brera FC and is 'aimed at highlighting the international bonds that unite non-professional football clubs across the continent'.
It is an eight-team tournament featuring club’s from between Step Six and Eight of their respective countries football pyramids. Tellingly, all the clubs have been invited for ‘exceptional social, historical and cultural distinctiveness’.
FC United, who are now in the Northern Premier League, were formed as a direct result of the Glazer family takeover at Manchester United in 2005.
Brera are known as Milan’s ‘third’ club and are heavily involved in regional social and cultural projects.
Amongst the other teams taking part are former Dutch champions DWS, who now play in amateur leagues and German side HFC Falke, which was founded in 2014 by Hamburg fans who were unhappy at their club being turned into a for-profit limited company.
The eight clubs will be drawn into two groups, with matches being played from September, with the final due to be held in May 2022.
Record Buendia deal could rise to £38m
Earlier we brought you the news that Aston Villa will sign a club-record deal worth an initial £33m for Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia.
The club were said to have moved swiftly in order to shoo any potential interest from Arsenal.
The deal, which could rise to £38m with add-ons, was announced by both clubs on Monday although Buendia is yet to have his medical.
That will be done after Argentina's World Cup qualifying game against Colombia on Tuesday night.
The total package - which also includes a sell-on clause of 10% - eclipses Villa's signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentfordlast summer, which was an initial £28m rising to £32m with add-ons.
Buendia has won promotion twice in his three years with Norwich, either side of making 36 Premier League appearances as the Canaries were relegated in 2019-20.
There was a sell-on clause in the deal that saw Norwich sign him from Getafe for £1.5m in 2018 but the Carrow Road club bought this out.
We assume Emiliano was not about to hurl this bottle of champers at someone... just threatening to flick the dregs over a teammate?
'All players have to be in your thoughts' - Clarke
Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Boss Steve Clarke says he has "selection headaches all over the pitch".
His side followed up the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands by winning 1-0 at 10-man Luxembourg eight days before the Group D opener against Czech Republic.
Only the self-isolating John Fleck and third-choice goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin did not feature in either friendly.
"All the players have to be in your thoughts," said Clarke.
"It's about fine-tuning towards certain opponents. Different opponents will require different personnel".
'Billy's fine. He's a tough boy from Ardrossan' - Clarke
Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Elsewhere, Scotland boss Steve Clarke had some good news regarding Billy Gilmour.
The young midfielder was replaced in yesterday's friendly win over Luxembourg following a heavy challenge but Clarke allayed any injury fears.
Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Southgate has gone for the 'pragmatic choice'
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Ben White's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's England squad is a surprise given his late arrival on the scene, plus the fact that the manager had the more positive options of James Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard available to him after Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew through injury.
Ward-Prowse and Lingard can both feel disappointed after making their mark on the friendlies against Austria and Romania, where the Southampton midfield man's set-piece delivery was a constant source of danger.
In the end, Southgate has gone for arguably the more conservative and pragmatic choice. He has been impressed by White's versatility, which gives him options in central defence and in midfield, where he featured after coming on as a substitute against Austria.
White's inclusion also hints at lingering concerns over England's central defence, particularly the availability of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.
Maguire is back running after an ankle ligament injury but still faces a race to be fit for any of England's group games and there is still and element of risk around his fitness, leaving Brighton's White as the beneficiary.
Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Josh Richards: I have no issue with Ben White being in the England squad, it’s fully deserved. But to leave a fully fit James Ward-Prowse at home with Maguire/Henderson struggling with fitness & with Mings/Coady out of form is absolutely baffling.
Villa agree deal for Buendia
Quick bit of transfer news for you.
Aston Villa have confirmed the news of a club-record deal worth an initial £33m for Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia.
The Argentine, 24, was the Canaries' player of the season as they cruised to the Championship title last term and a return to the Premier League.
Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
'Ben White could come in and be a hero' - Sherringham
Former England striker Teddy Sheringham was on 5 live Breakfast this morning reflected on the Euros warm-up games, Ben White call-up and looking ahead to the tournament.
When asked his thoughts on Ben White joining the squad, he was generally positive but suggested he would have been slightly lower down on his wish list...
“I think [Ben White] will be very excited this morning, I don’t think he was one of the favourites to be in that line-up, I think there was two others, Ward-Prowse and Lingard were touted to maybe get the nod to come in there but he’s gone for Ben White and he must be a very excited young man this morning along with his family, he’ll be delighted.
"That 26th man can come in like Ben White and can be a hero maybe, you never know, he won’t be starting but he could be that man who makes a difference come the end of the tournament”
Quiz: Name Wales' starting XI v Slovakia in Euro 2016
Speaking of Wales...
As they prepare to kick-off Euro 2020 against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June, cast your mind back almost exactly five years.
They began their impressive run to the semi-finals with an opening 2-1 win against Slovakia.
But can you recall the 11 players who lined-up for the start of that game in Bordeaux?
Have a go.
Can Wales better Euro 2016 magic, and is Aaron Ramsey the key?
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales
Wales have only played at two major tournaments. On both occasions, 58 years apart, reflections on their departures have come to be defined by what ifs, questions of regret regarding specific players.
Had John Charles been fit for their 1958 World Cup quarter-final, might Wales have avoided a 1-0 defeat against Pele's Brazil?
Then in 2016, they were left to wonder if their European Championship semi-final loss to Portugal might have been different had Aaron Ramsey not been suspended.
These hypotheticals offer no serious analysis of those particular matches, but they do provide an insight into the Welsh footballing psyche.
Read more about this here...
Get Involved - your thoughts on White replacing TAA
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Just had a quick scroll through social media, and it feels as though while many people are DELIGHTED for Ben White, they also feel that one or two others have been left out in favour of a heavily defensive squad. Could Gareth Southgate's side surprise us? Alex thinks so...
How to follow Euro 2020 on the BBC...
If you are wondering how and when you can watch the delayed Euros when they finally get under way, then wonder no more...
You'll be able to watch the opening match between Italy and Turkey live on BBC One and across our digital platforms.
It starts an absolute feast of 24/7 football action across the BBC - which will include all of the games from the Copa America, don't forget - between now and 11 July.
More details of the games you can watch and listen to, alongside loads of other fun stuff, can be found here.
Busquets tests positive for Covid-19
Meanwhile, Spain's preparations for Euro 2020 have been dealt a hammer blow.
Their captain Sergio Busquets has tested positive for Covid-19, with seven days till their opening game against Sweden.
As a result their squad - who all tested negative apart from Busquets - won't be able to face Lithuania tomorrow, and their under-21 team are going to instead.
Not ideal for Luis Enrique's side at all.
Goals anyone?
If you're sat at your desk/kitchen table/ on the bus and need a little break, here are some of France's best goals from their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, featuring Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.
Available to UK users only.