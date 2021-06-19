Scotland at the Euros: Saturday press conference & listen to Sportsound

Personally, my vote - and his head coach's to it seems - goes to Stephen O'Donnell. Social media was awash with calls for the 29-year-old to be replaced with Rangers teenager Nathan Patterson after a nervy opener against the Czechs.

"Play a Motherwell right-back, you get a Motherwell performance" some said.

Well, this Motherwell right-back responded by keeping Raheem Sterling so quiet that the Manchester City superstar was subbed off and had me tearing up with his tenacity, coolness under immense pressure and superb range of passing.

Not only that, he came closest of all to scoring with a fine back-post volley that forced a good save.