Scotland at the Euros: Saturday press conference & listen to Sportsound

Quote Message: That performance last night is the Scotland performance we knew was possible from this group of players. They back themselves and that's what we've been waiting for. Tuesday is a huge task against a brilliant Croatia team, but I've watched them and they are not performing like a great Croatian team
'Everything was superb'
Stuart McCall
Former Rangers manager on Sportsound
Quote Message: I thought Gilmour was excellent, but I thought Callum McGregor was superb as well. Big Hanley central took care of Kane no problem. Everything about the performance was superb and a real joy to watch
'Gilmour unbelievable'
Craig Levein
Former Hearts manager on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: After the first seven or eight minutes, I had a really good feeling after those missed opportunities by England. I thought we could have won it, but I thought a draw was a fair reflection. It was wonderful and young Gilmour was unbelievable
Coaching staff 'got it right'
Quote Message: If you look at what was at stake and the criticism beforehand, the players really stepped up the plate - and so did the coaching staff. It all worked out very well from Stuart Kettlewell Former Ross County manager
'One of best 0-0 draws'
Leanne Crichton
Scotland international
Quote Message: It was probably one of the best 0-0 draws I've seen. Both teams played good football, I loved Scotland's bravery and just the high it has given everyone. To know we have given ourselves a fighting chance is all we could ask and Tuesday is going to be some night
Can Clarke's boys do it?
Indeed, after the low against the Czechs and the high of the draw with England, do you think Steve Clarke's side can now qualify by beating Croatia?
Thumbs up for yes, thumbs down for no.
O'Donnell's emotional response
Personally, my vote - and his head coach's to it seems - goes to Stephen O'Donnell. Social media was awash with calls for the 29-year-old to be replaced with Rangers teenager Nathan Patterson after a nervy opener against the Czechs.
"Play a Motherwell right-back, you get a Motherwell performance" some said.
Well, this Motherwell right-back responded by keeping Raheem Sterling so quiet that the Manchester City superstar was subbed off and had me tearing up with his tenacity, coolness under immense pressure and superb range of passing.
Not only that, he came closest of all to scoring with a fine back-post volley that forced a good save.
Gilmour stars in first start
Much of the media south of the border have highlighted the mature performance beyond his just turned 20 years of Billy Gilmour, the midfielder being named the official man of the match.
He completed more successful passes than any other Scotland player (40), with a 91% success rate, and also won the ball back eight times, more than any player on the pitch.
However, such stats will be no surprise to most Chelsea fans itching for the young Scot to be given more game time at Stamford Bridge.
As one Norwegian commentator might have said if he was still around...
Rarely will a 0-0 draw have been celebrated with such fervour.
But, if you are not Scottish, forgive us this moment to relish considering the 23 years of hurt we suffered just to reach another major finals and then having to face England, a team tipped by many to win the whole thing, on their own patch, having already suffered a bruising 2-0 defeat by the Czech Republic only days earlier.
Lose and Scotland's chances of qualifying from the group stage of a major competition would have been gone. Instead, Steve Clarke's men live to fight another day - Tuesday, in fact, at home to Croatia.
Here we go...
Come down from the ceiling yet?
It's the afternoon after the night before and there will be a few nursing sore heads today - hopefully more so among Scotland's fans than the players - after that 0-0 draw with England at Wembley.
We'll find out directly with some live reaction from the Scotland camp shortly, with plenty of analysis on Sportsound too.
Croatia not playing at best
Leanne Crichton
Scotland international
