Watch: Glasgow City beat Rangers to clinch 14th straight SWPL1 title

Incredible drama late on as Hearts looked to have won it through Murron Cunningham's penalty.
Spartans went straight up the other end and scored from a corner to level.
GOAL Hearts 1-1 Spartans
Becky Galbraith
GOAL Hearts 1-0 Spartans
Murron Cunningham
FULL-TIME Glasgow City 2-0 Rangers
Glasgow City are champions for the 14th time in a row.
Hayley Lauder scored one and made one as they comfortably beat Rangers.
SNSCopyright: SNS
FULL-TIME Motherwell 0-8 Celtic
Celtic demolish Motherwell to secure second place and Champions League football for next season.
Goals from Nicholson, Ewens, Craig, Pollard, Filbey, Clark and Robertson gave them the rout.
SNSCopyright: SNS
PENALTY
Hearts 0-0 Spartans
Hearts have a penalty in the dying moments here!
FULL-TIME Hibernian 7-0 Forfar Farmington
All goals but little change
Despite the amount of goals we've had today, as it stands, the only change in the table is Hibernian moving up to fourth.
Ten minutes left, are we in store for some late drama?
GOAL Hibernian 7-0 Forfar Farmington
Kirsty Morrison
GOAL Hibernian 6-0 Forfar Farmington
Rosie Livingstone
GOAL Motherwell 0-8 Celtic
Lisa Robertson
A flurry of shots are hit towards the Motherwell goal and via a combination of good goalkeeping from Truly Pollard and the post the ball eventually falls to Lisa Robertson who slams in from eight yards out.
GOAL Hibernian 5-0 Forfar Farmington
Carla Boyce
GOAL Motherwell 0-7 Celtic
Kelly Clark
The Celtic captain makes it seven as she climbs well to meet a corner at the back post.
GOAL Hibernian 4-0 Forfar Farmington
Siobhan Hunter
A quick double from Hibs puts the game beyond Forfar and keeps Hibs in fourth.
A Spartans goal will change that though.
GOAL Hibernian 3-0 Forfar Farmington
Ellis Notley
GOAL Motherwell 0-6 Celtic
Anna Filbey
It's third time's the charm for Anna Filbey this half, as she's played through by London Pollard before rounding Truly Pollard in the Motherwell goal before finishing into the empty net.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Motherwell 0-5 Celtic
Filbey goes close again as her curling effort crashes off the bar.
After that initial Motherwell opening Celtic have been in complete control here.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Motherwell 0-5 Celtic
Anna Filbey is denied her second of the day as the offside flag rules out her finish from ten yards out.
Live Reporting
Matthew Reed
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS View more on twitterView more on twitter SNSCopyright: SNS SNSCopyright: SNS
Post update
Thanks very much for joining me for this final day of action.
Winning 14 titles in a row is a remarkable achievement for any team but this one may be the most special for Glasgow City.
To hold off the threat of Rangers, Celtic and Hibs while contending with the pandemic makes them worthy champions.
You can watch all of the goals from today's games on Sportscene at 8.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel.
Enjoy your Sunday evening.
Glasgow City are SWPL1 champions
The trophy celebrations are underway for Glasgow City and you can watch them live on BBC Alba at the top of the page.
FULL-TIME Hearts 1-1 Spartans
Incredible drama late on as Hearts looked to have won it through Murron Cunningham's penalty.
Spartans went straight up the other end and scored from a corner to level.
GOAL Hearts 1-1 Spartans
Becky Galbraith
GOAL Hearts 1-0 Spartans
Murron Cunningham
FULL-TIME Glasgow City 2-0 Rangers
Glasgow City are champions for the 14th time in a row.
Hayley Lauder scored one and made one as they comfortably beat Rangers.
FULL-TIME Motherwell 0-8 Celtic
Celtic demolish Motherwell to secure second place and Champions League football for next season.
Goals from Nicholson, Ewens, Craig, Pollard, Filbey, Clark and Robertson gave them the rout.
PENALTY
Hearts 0-0 Spartans
Hearts have a penalty in the dying moments here!
FULL-TIME Hibernian 7-0 Forfar Farmington
All goals but little change
Despite the amount of goals we've had today, as it stands, the only change in the table is Hibernian moving up to fourth.
Ten minutes left, are we in store for some late drama?
GOAL Hibernian 7-0 Forfar Farmington
Kirsty Morrison
GOAL Hibernian 6-0 Forfar Farmington
Rosie Livingstone
GOAL Motherwell 0-8 Celtic
Lisa Robertson
A flurry of shots are hit towards the Motherwell goal and via a combination of good goalkeeping from Truly Pollard and the post the ball eventually falls to Lisa Robertson who slams in from eight yards out.
GOAL Hibernian 5-0 Forfar Farmington
Carla Boyce
GOAL Motherwell 0-7 Celtic
Kelly Clark
The Celtic captain makes it seven as she climbs well to meet a corner at the back post.
GOAL Hibernian 4-0 Forfar Farmington
Siobhan Hunter
A quick double from Hibs puts the game beyond Forfar and keeps Hibs in fourth.
A Spartans goal will change that though.
GOAL Hibernian 3-0 Forfar Farmington
Ellis Notley
GOAL Motherwell 0-6 Celtic
Anna Filbey
It's third time's the charm for Anna Filbey this half, as she's played through by London Pollard before rounding Truly Pollard in the Motherwell goal before finishing into the empty net.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Motherwell 0-5 Celtic
Filbey goes close again as her curling effort crashes off the bar.
After that initial Motherwell opening Celtic have been in complete control here.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Motherwell 0-5 Celtic
Anna Filbey is denied her second of the day as the offside flag rules out her finish from ten yards out.