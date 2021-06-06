Scotland seal routine win over Luxembourg - reaction

Okay, that's enough for now. There's going to be a LOT more coverage before the Euros kick off on 11 June.
Scotland look in good shape after those friendlies with the Netherlands and Luxembourg, so we can dare to dream.
Thanks for your company and enjoy what's left of your Sunday.
Before I go, a wee reminder that you can see highlights of this evening's game on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 22:30.
'Clarke to go for tried and tested'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportsound
Knowing the way Steve Clarke has handled things, he sees it differently. That's why I think he will go for the tried and tested players to get us a good start in the tournament
Knowing the way Steve Clarke has handled things, he sees it differently. That's why I think he will go for the tried and tested players to get us a good start in the tournament
'Everyone has to be ready'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
On this evening's game, Scotland manager Steve Clarke adds that striker Lyndon Dykes "can be disappointed he didn't get the match ball".
On his starting XI selection for next Monday, he's giving nothing away, simply saying: "All the players have got to be in your thoughts. It’s about fine tuning towards certain opponents.
"Different opponents will require different personnel. I've got selection headaches all over the pitch. Everyone has to be ready."
Clarke wants Scotland 'on front foot'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Scotland manager Steve Clarke goes on to say that is side are "fully prepared" for the opening Euros group game against Czech Republic at Hampden a week on Monday.
"Let’s look forward to it," he adds. "We’re going to try to be on the front foot as much as our opposition allow us to.
"We are going to try and create chances. It’s a tournament that’s been a long time coming and we want to make the most out of it."
'Gilmour is fine, he's a tough boy'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Scotland manager Steve Clarke provides a positive update on Billy Gilmour.
"The
good news is he's fine," he says. "We took him off as a precaution. Billy is a tough boy, he's from Ardrossan.
"I didn’t get a good view of the challenge. The reaction of
the players was good, showing they’re all together."
The case for Armstrong
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Understandably, there's a lot of chatter about Billy Gilmour after his stand-out half-hour, but what about Stuart Armstrong, who turned in a great display in the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands the other night?
The Southampton midfielder is a smart player, full of running, and should have a good understanding with club-mate Che Adams.
Is the only way he fits into a midfield trio by pushing John McGinn further forward or could he nudge Callum McGregor out, if we think McGinn and Scott McTominay are certain starters?
'Gilmour has a great future'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
On Billy Gilmour, Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes adds: "It was a late challenge. You saw everyone back him up as a team.
back him up as a team.
"He’s a great player and he’s got a great future. I’m sure
he will recover quick and he will be raring to go for the next one.”
'It could have been four or five'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes: "On another day, it could have been four or five nil, but everyone is full of confidence. Me and Che (Adams) did really well linking up for the goal and for the red card.
"It's been a great camp and we're taking a lot of positives from it and now we are all ready for that next game in the Euros. Everyone is desperate to get going."
'Where does Gilmour fit in?'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
I think McGregor's form has dipped but he's such an important player for Celtic and Scotland with the experience he's got. I'm not questioning Gilmour's talent, I just don't know how he fits in that midfield
I think McGregor's form has dipped but he's such an important player for Celtic and Scotland with the experience he's got. I'm not questioning Gilmour's talent, I just don't know how he fits in that midfield
Two up top or not?
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams combined for the only goal this evening but both men missed good chances after the break.
Will those two start up top against the Czech Republic on 14 June?
Or will it be one of those two with an attacking midfielder like Ryan Christie, John McGinn or Ryan Fraser lying a bit deeper?
Use the thumbs up below if you want to see two strikers leading the line.
'Gilmour will play a big part'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportsound
I've got a feeling Gilmour will play a big part in the tournament. He's got no fear. That's what excites you. But I see Callum McGregor starting against Czech Republic and hopefully that will get us the three points
I've got a feeling Gilmour will play a big part in the tournament. He's got no fear. That's what excites you. But I see Callum McGregor starting against Czech Republic and hopefully that will get us the three points
'Clarke to go with experience'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Great to see the youngsters getting a chance but I think Steve Clarke will go for experience in the opening game. I think he's had nine names in his starting team for a while now
Great to see the youngsters getting a chance but I think Steve Clarke will go for experience in the opening game. I think he's had nine names in his starting team for a while now
Teenagers shine in second half
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
What did we learn today?
Some of the more experienced players were a bit subdued, while Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams and Scott McTominay will be kicking themselves after missing good chances in a completely one-sided second half.
Billy Gilmour was only on for 30 minutes but pretty much stole the show with some lovely touches and a fine range of passing. The Chelsea teenager even managed a couple of shots on goal, not something he is known for.
Fellow 19-year-old Nathan Patterson also impressed on his debut, showing a great willingness to bomb forward, although we have to remember this was against 10-man Luxembourg.
From Alicante to Teesside
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Having been based in Spain for these friendly games, the players will get a few days off on their return home and then reassemble for the tournament training camp at Rockliffe Park near Middlesbrough on Wednesday.
Why the north-east of England when two of our games at at Hampden?
Well, Czech Republic and Croatia snaffled up training facilities in Edinburgh and St Andrews before we had secured qualification. Both nations have since cancelled those bookings, concerned that local Covid-19 protocols would leave them exposed to a greater threat of losing players.
'Patterson played well'
FT: Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportsound
Patterson did well. He was creating, carrying on his performance levels from Rangers to Scotland
Patterson did well. He was creating, carrying on his performance levels from Rangers to Scotland
FULL-TIME Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Maybe not quite the workout Steve Clarke was hoping for since Luxembourg were reduced to 10 men in the first half, but a win is a win.
More importantly, it looks like there were no injury problems before the Euros.
Billy Gilmour had has us purring with an impressive cameo before a nasty challenge ended his evening prematurely. He was a bit dazed but walking just fine as he went off.
Che Adams got the only goal and there really should have been one or two more.
Nearly there
Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Into three minutes of stoppage time...
Post update
Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
A Ryan Fraser corner is flicked on at the near post by Scott McKenna and it falls for Che Adams at the back stick. He has a swipe at it but can only send the ball into the turf and wide from close in.
Post update
Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Kevin Nisbet does well to steal the ball from a dithering defender and sends Che Adams clear with a neat pass. However, the forward is looking a bit tired as his attempted set up for Ryan Fraser is intercepted.
'All a bit stiff from McTominay'
Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
If McTominay's got a bit of flexibility there he heads it into the net. It's all a bit stiff. Another big, big chance
If McTominay's got a bit of flexibility there he heads it into the net. It's all a bit stiff. Another big, big chance
