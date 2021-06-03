International friendlies reaction, Euro 2020 build-up & transfer news

Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the two symbols of a mixed night for England manager Gareth Southgate, despite victory over Austria.
Aston Villa's captain may have had an ice pack wrapped around his shin but nothing could remove the broad smile on his face after he received a standing ovation as he was substituted from the Riverside Stadium crowd for his significant role in England's 1-0 win.
If Grealish brought the joy to Southgate as he finalises his plans for the Euros opener against Croatia at Wembley on 13 June, there was a look of pure dejection on the face of Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold after he limped off late on, his hopes of figuring in the tournament now hanging in the balance.
Back to the football itself now, and Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka called his winner "probably the biggest moment of my career so far".
"The biggest moment was getting called up for England the first time and now to score the goal it sounds nice, it's an amazing feeling for me," he said.
"You dream of that as a kid, scoring for your country, coming through the age groups with England so to now do it here and score for the seniors it's an amazing feeling and I hope I can have this feeling many more times."
Alexander-Arnold's selection for the Euros was the big debating point in the build-up to the squad announcement, with Southgate ultimately deciding he was simply too big a talent to leave out.
And that talent was on display at the Riverside in both a defensive and attacking context, before the worrying sight of the 22-year-old moving gingerly around the perimeter of the pitch in the dying seconds, accompanied by England medical staff with his shirt pulled over his head in disappointment.
It marred a night when England got the win against Austria, albeit with a less than impressive performance which was perhaps to be expected with a much-changed side forced on Southgate by those many absentees, which saw him select Jesse Lingard even though he is not in the Euros squad.
Alexander-Arnold's fitness, however, will be the big takeaway as he clutched his thigh following a routine clearance, collapsing to the ground before being consoled by Conor Coady, insult being added to injury when he was shown a yellow card by referee Lawrence Visser for returning to the pitch without permission, even if it was only for a few seconds.
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold was one of four right-backs included in Southgate's squad so it is hardly a crisis in that position but he will not want to be without a player who can provide such quality.
England suffer injury setback in win over Austria
England 1-0 Austria
So let's start with Gareth Southgate's men...
England's countdown to the Euros continued with a narrow win over Austria at Riverside Stadium - but they suffered an injury setback as Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off late on.
Manager Gareth Southgate saw his experimental side secure victory when Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka crowned a fine move with an angled finish for his first international goal after 56 minutes.
'It's a bitter one to take' - Page
France 3-0 Wales
In what was already a daunting task for Wales against France, Liverpool's Neco Williams was shown the red card for handball after 25 minutes.
After a VAR check the referee deemed Williams to have blocked the ball with his arm following a save from keeper Danny Ward from a Paul Pogba header.
However, interim manager Robert Page says the Dragons will look into appealing against the decision.
"I thought it was harsh to give a penalty in the first place but to send him off was a bitter blow," said Page.
World champions France cruise to win over Wales
France 3-0 Wales
Wales' Euro 2020 preparations got off to a disappointing start last night.
They went down 3-0 to France in Nice.
Liverpool's Neco Williams saw red in their first friendly before the tournament.
Match report
Crash. Bang. Wallop
England 1-0 Austria
Talking of Jack Grealish...
The Aston Villa forward was immense for England last night but he certainly took a bit of a clattering!
He was the most fouled player in the Premier League last season, and there was no let up against Austria...
England's mixed fortunes
England 1-0 Austria
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
'You dream of that as a kid'
England 1-0 Austria
'It's not a good situation'
England 1-0 Austria
England will assess the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the next 24 to 48 hours, says boss Gareth Southgate after their 1-0 Euro 2020 warm-up win over Austria in Middlesbrough.
Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad as one of four right-backs was a major talking point - but his tournament could be in doubt after he hurt himself making a late clearance.
"It's not a good situation that he's had to walk off in some discomfort," Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"We'll know more details in the next 24 to 48 hours. It looks like a thigh injury - in terms of the full extent, we don't know yet.
"It's devastating, he's worked hard to earn a spot here. I just hope it's not too serious."
Read more here.
The big takeaway...
England 1-0 Austria
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Good morning
It was a busy night of international football as our three nations got their warm-up campaigns under way.
England kick off with a win, while Scotland drew and Wales lost.
Stay tuned for all of the reaction...