International friendlies reaction, Euro 2020 build-up & transfer news

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Can you name all Wales' goalscorers since Euro 2016?

    Time for a little Wales related quiz now.

    Ok, we know that the Dragons failed to find the net against France last night, their 12th blank since the last European Championship in fact.

    However, they have scored 49 goals over the last five years!

    Can you name the scorers?

    Have a go.

    Wales' Jonny Williams celebrates with James Lawrence
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. 'It's a bitter one to take' - Page

    France 3-0 Wales

    In what was already a daunting task for Wales against France, Liverpool's Neco Williams was shown the red card for handball after 25 minutes.

    After a VAR check the referee deemed Williams to have blocked the ball with his arm following a save from keeper Danny Ward from a Paul Pogba header.

    However, interim manager Robert Page says the Dragons will look into appealing against the decision.

    "I thought it was harsh to give a penalty in the first place but to send him off was a bitter blow," said Page.

    Wales' Neco Williams is shown a red card against France
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. World champions France cruise to win over Wales

    France 3-0 Wales

    Wales' Euro 2020 preparations got off to a disappointing start last night.

    They went down 3-0 to France in Nice.

    Liverpool's Neco Williams saw red in their first friendly before the tournament.

    Match report

    Joe Morrell and Daniel James of Wales against France
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Get Involved - who should replace Trent?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    SMS Message: Might be a bit hard for James Justin to replace TAA, what with his knee ligaments torn to ribbons. from Ezra
    Ezra
  5. Crash. Bang. Wallop

    England 1-0 Austria

    Talking of Jack Grealish...

    The Aston Villa forward was immense for England last night but he certainly took a bit of a clattering!

    He was the most fouled player in the Premier League last season, and there was no let up against Austria...

    Grealish
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Grealish
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Grealish
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. England's mixed fortunes

    England 1-0 Austria

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the two symbols of a mixed night for England manager Gareth Southgate, despite victory over Austria.

    Aston Villa's captain may have had an ice pack wrapped around his shin but nothing could remove the broad smile on his face after he received a standing ovation as he was substituted from the Riverside Stadium crowd for his significant role in England's 1-0 win.

    If Grealish brought the joy to Southgate as he finalises his plans for the Euros opener against Croatia at Wembley on 13 June, there was a look of pure dejection on the face of Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold after he limped off late on, his hopes of figuring in the tournament now hanging in the balance.

    Read more here.

    Grealish
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. 'You dream of that as a kid'

    England 1-0 Austria

    Back to the football itself now, and Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka called his winner "probably the biggest moment of my career so far".

    "The biggest moment was getting called up for England the first time and now to score the goal it sounds nice, it's an amazing feeling for me," he said.

    "You dream of that as a kid, scoring for your country, coming through the age groups with England so to now do it here and score for the seniors it's an amazing feeling and I hope I can have this feeling many more times."

    Saka
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. Get Involved - who should replace Trent?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    We still don't know the full extent of Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury, but if he is unable to return to fitness for the tournament, who should replace him?

    Should one of the six players dropped by Gareth Southgate be given another chance? Perhaps he needs another right-back from outside of the group?

    You can let us know your thoughts by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only)...

  9. 'It's not a good situation'

    England 1-0 Austria

    England will assess the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the next 24 to 48 hours, says boss Gareth Southgate after their 1-0 Euro 2020 warm-up win over Austria in Middlesbrough.

    Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad as one of four right-backs was a major talking point - but his tournament could be in doubt after he hurt himself making a late clearance.

    "It's not a good situation that he's had to walk off in some discomfort," Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.

    "We'll know more details in the next 24 to 48 hours. It looks like a thigh injury - in terms of the full extent, we don't know yet.

    "It's devastating, he's worked hard to earn a spot here. I just hope it's not too serious."

    Read more here.

  10. The big takeaway...

    England 1-0 Austria

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Alexander-Arnold's selection for the Euros was the big debating point in the build-up to the squad announcement, with Southgate ultimately deciding he was simply too big a talent to leave out.

    And that talent was on display at the Riverside in both a defensive and attacking context, before the worrying sight of the 22-year-old moving gingerly around the perimeter of the pitch in the dying seconds, accompanied by England medical staff with his shirt pulled over his head in disappointment.

    It marred a night when England got the win against Austria, albeit with a less than impressive performance which was perhaps to be expected with a much-changed side forced on Southgate by those many absentees, which saw him select Jesse Lingard even though he is not in the Euros squad.

    Alexander-Arnold's fitness, however, will be the big takeaway as he clutched his thigh following a routine clearance, collapsing to the ground before being consoled by Conor Coady, insult being added to injury when he was shown a yellow card by referee Lawrence Visser for returning to the pitch without permission, even if it was only for a few seconds.

    Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold was one of four right-backs included in Southgate's squad so it is hardly a crisis in that position but he will not want to be without a player who can provide such quality.

    Trent
    Copyright: Getty Images
  11. England suffer injury setback in win over Austria

    England 1-0 Austria

    So let's start with Gareth Southgate's men...

    England's countdown to the Euros continued with a narrow win over Austria at Riverside Stadium - but they suffered an injury setback as Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off late on.

    Manager Gareth Southgate saw his experimental side secure victory when Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka crowned a fine move with an angled finish for his first international goal after 56 minutes.

    Read more here.

    Saka
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. 'Zinger minger'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  13. 'Alexander-Arnold injury mars victory'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  14. 'Trent's trauma'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  15. 'Limping out'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  16. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  17. Good morning

    It was a busy night of international football as our three nations got their warm-up campaigns under way.

    England kick off with a win, while Scotland drew and Wales lost.

    Stay tuned for all of the reaction...

