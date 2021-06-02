Live

Euro 2020 build-up and transfer news

preview
1,613
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Phwoar! Four Twos'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'England's waiting game'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Gareth hits right back'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Good morning

    Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man England squad to win the Euros this summer...

    Now it's time to look ahead to the start of tournament, which is just nine days away!

    Stay tuned for all the latest football news...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top