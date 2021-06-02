Euro 2020 build-up and transfer news

But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to...
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
StarCopyright: Star GuardianCopyright: Guardian MetroCopyright: Metro
'Phwoar! Four Twos'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'England's waiting game'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Gareth hits right back'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
Paper talk
Wednesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to...
Good morning
Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man England squad to win the Euros this summer...
Now it's time to look ahead to the start of tournament, which is just nine days away!
Stay tuned for all the latest football news...