Build-up as England prepare to name Euro 2020 squad & transfer latest

With Mason Greenwood ruling himself out of selection, there are now just six more players for Gareth Southgate to drop.
Who will miss out at the final hurdle?
BreakingGreenwood withdraws
Some breaking news to bring you now...
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the England squad for this summer's Euros.
United have confirmed the 19-year-old has been struggling with an "underlying injury".
"Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England
Euro 2021 squad in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also
kept him out of the U21 Euros in March," said the club in a statement.
"A further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training."
'Southgate will take decision to the wire'
Paper talk
Good morning
The sun is shining and all eyes are turning to the Euros!
England boss Gareth Southgate has already announced a 33-man provisional squad for this summer's tournament...
But he'll have to cut his numbers down to 26 for today's final submission.
'Who's for the high jump?'
Good morning
The sun is shining and all eyes are turning to the Euros!
England boss Gareth Southgate has already announced a 33-man provisional squad for this summer's tournament...
But he'll have to cut his numbers down to 26 for today's final submission.
