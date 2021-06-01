Live

Build-up as England prepare to name Euro 2020 squad & transfer latest

preview
Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Who's for the high jump?'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  2. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    With Mason Greenwood ruling himself out of selection, there are now just six more players for Gareth Southgate to drop.

    Who will miss out at the final hurdle?

    You can have your say by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only).

    We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning...

  3. BreakingGreenwood withdraws

    Some breaking news to bring you now...

    Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the England squad for this summer's Euros.

    United have confirmed the 19-year-old has been struggling with an "underlying injury".

    "Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2021 squad in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the U21 Euros in March," said the club in a statement.

    "A further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training."

    Greenwood
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. 'Southgate will take decision to the wire'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  5. 'Call of duty'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Sun

    Sun
    Copyright: Sun
  6. Paper talk

    Tuesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  7. Good morning

    The sun is shining and all eyes are turning to the Euros!

    England boss Gareth Southgate has already announced a 33-man provisional squad for this summer's tournament...

    But he'll have to cut his numbers down to 26 for today's final submission.

    Who stays and who goes? Stay tuned to find out...

