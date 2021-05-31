Reaction as Chelsea & Brentford celebrate

Those eyes. Almost as piercing as Zinedine Zidane's open letter to Real Madrid fans in the Spanish daily sports newspaper AS.
In it he explains his most recent departure from the club and says, "I am leaving because I feel that the club no longer gives me the confidence I need, it does not offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term."
The French manager is also critical of "messages intentionally leaked to the media," earlier in the season, that had a "negative" impact on his players and staff.
ASCopyright: AS
De Bruyne a doubt for Euros?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne suffered a fractured nose and eye socket in their Champions League final defeat against Chelsea.
The 29-year-old was replaced in the 60th minute by Gabriel Jesus after a collision with Antonio Rudiger.
"I feel OK now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back," he tweeted.
De Bruyne was named in the Belgium squad for Euro 2020, with his country's first game on June 12 against Russia.
There are no indications yet whether the midfielder will be fit for the match in St Petersburg or if his injuries threaten his participation in the rest of the tournament.
Post update
A Manchester United fan has already suggested to me that Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Harry Kane would be his preferred options.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Now then, Manchester City looked like they could have done with a defence-minded midfielder at times on Saturday (albeit Pep Guardiola elected not to play one).
Will that mean Fernandinho rides off into the sunset? And with Sergio Aguero heading out the door there's probably some room to get a centre forward into the club this summer as well.
Erling Braut Haaland and Harry Kane have both had lots of mentions but will either end up at City?
And what about your club? What do you need? And which players would you like to see come in the door to make your side more competitive next term?
Right time to have a quick ganders at the national newspapers...
Havertz & Kante key for Chelsea
Michael Brown
Former Man City midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Right anyone fancy some analysis of where Saturday's Champions League final was won and lost?
Step forward Michael Brown, the former Manchester City midfielder has looked at the finer points of the tactics employed in the game.
Post update
Spare a thought for the losers though...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Nothing quite like that winning feeling...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welcome and good morning
Good morning. What a weekend eh?
Especially if you're a fan of Chelsea and Brentford.
Chelsea won their second Champions League title with a victory over Manchester City in Saturday's all- English final, while Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time by beating Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship play-off final.
Oh and let's not forget Blackpool.
The Tangerines are back in the Championship after a six-year absence following their League One play-off final win over Lincoln.
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ASCopyright: AS Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror The GuardianCopyright: The Guardian Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Peter: It seems like Man Utd are keeping tabs on Cristiano Ronaldo with Juventus open to an exchange for Paul Pogba.
Would he be the player Manchester United need to challenge for a Premier League title? I'd have though they might need a couple more than that.
Remember let me know what your club needs to do in the off season and who you would like to see come in the door.
'We can't go all in now'
It seems like Norwich City will be sticking to their guns during the summer transfer window.
As the Canaries prepare to return to the Premier League after a season away, their sporting director Stuart Webber has rejected the idea of spending heavily in the push for survival.
"You can spend £120m net and get relegated. That's been proven more than once," said Webber.
"We can't go all in now just to try to stay up for one season because, if we get relegated, we're in deep, deep trouble."
Read more
Zidane's open letter to Madrid fans
Those eyes. Almost as piercing as Zinedine Zidane's open letter to Real Madrid fans in the Spanish daily sports newspaper AS.
In it he explains his most recent departure from the club and says, "I am leaving because I feel that the club no longer gives me the confidence I need, it does not offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term."
The French manager is also critical of "messages intentionally leaked to the media," earlier in the season, that had a "negative" impact on his players and staff.
De Bruyne a doubt for Euros?
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne suffered a fractured nose and eye socket in their Champions League final defeat against Chelsea.
The 29-year-old was replaced in the 60th minute by Gabriel Jesus after a collision with Antonio Rudiger.
"I feel OK now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back," he tweeted.
De Bruyne was named in the Belgium squad for Euro 2020, with his country's first game on June 12 against Russia.
There are no indications yet whether the midfielder will be fit for the match in St Petersburg or if his injuries threaten his participation in the rest of the tournament.
Post update
A Manchester United fan has already suggested to me that Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Harry Kane would be his preferred options.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Now then, Manchester City looked like they could have done with a defence-minded midfielder at times on Saturday (albeit Pep Guardiola elected not to play one).
Will that mean Fernandinho rides off into the sunset? And with Sergio Aguero heading out the door there's probably some room to get a centre forward into the club this summer as well.
Erling Braut Haaland and Harry Kane have both had lots of mentions but will either end up at City?
And what about your club? What do you need? And which players would you like to see come in the door to make your side more competitive next term?
'I can build you an empire'
The back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Local Herro
The back pages
Daily Mirror
Tuchel's targets
The back pages
The Guardian
Magic Tuch
The back pages
The Daily Express
Post update
Right time to have a quick ganders at the national newspapers...
Havertz & Kante key for Chelsea
Michael Brown
Former Man City midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Right anyone fancy some analysis of where Saturday's Champions League final was won and lost?
Step forward Michael Brown, the former Manchester City midfielder has looked at the finer points of the tactics employed in the game.
Post update
Spare a thought for the losers though...
Post update
Nothing quite like that winning feeling...
Welcome and good morning
Good morning. What a weekend eh?
Especially if you're a fan of Chelsea and Brentford.
Chelsea won their second Champions League title with a victory over Manchester City in Saturday's all- English final, while Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time by beating Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship play-off final.
Oh and let's not forget Blackpool.
The Tangerines are back in the Championship after a six-year absence following their League One play-off final win over Lincoln.