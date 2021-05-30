Live

Reaction as Chelsea celebrate Champions League win

preview
Tuchel's masterclass leaves Guardiola in despair

Live Reporting

Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown has written a tactical analysis of Chelsea's victory which explains Havertz's importance.

    "Chelsea knew City wanted to press them high, so they pulled Havertz on to Oleksandr Zinchenko to stop him pushing on to Reece James down their right side," Brown says.

    "That worked going forward as well as defensively."

    Read more here.

    Kai Havertz
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Get Involved

    Text 81111

    SMS Message: Still absolutely buzzing from last night. So happy for Havertz getting the winning goal. He's had a tough season moving to a new country and getting Covid but hasn't moaned once and always kept going from Ossie
    Ossie
  3. 'Silence on the plane home'

    One Man City fan has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the aftermath of Saturday's final.

    "Everyone was exhausted. Everyone was down," Laura Wolf said.

    "I had a little cry to myself just because of what could have been. It was silent on the plane - absolutely silent."

  4. 'This might make him determined to get Harry Kane'

    Don Hutchison

    Ex-Premier League midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live

    Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Pep will take a lot of criticism and I am a big fan

    I don't consider this a failure - yes, it is the big one but I hope he doesn't come under too much criticism.

    This might sharpen Pep's mind and he might say if I am going to win the Champions League, I need 30 goals a season, I need Harry Kane.

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    SMS Message: So much talk about Pep getting his team wrong but Chelsea really worked their socks off, Mount, James, Chilwell, Christensen all exceptional, Kante was Kante. from Gbenga from Margate
    Gbenga from Margate
  6. City needed Fernandinho

    Chris Sutton

    Former Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 Live

    Chris Sutton
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A team as talented as City, they did not work Edouard Mendy enough and that will be of real frustration for them.

    You need your leaders and Fernandinho is that.

    Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira were enforcers and he can drag their team up, you want him standing next to you in the trenches.

  7. Guardiola defends team selection

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Pep Guardiola has come in for a lot of criticism for his team selection which did not include either Fernandinho or Rodri in central midfielder.

    Asked why he made the changes he did for this game, he said: "I did the best in the selection.

    "Against Lyon [in 2020] like it was against PSG, Dortmund, I tried the selection the best to win the game. The players know it, I think Ilkay Gundogan played good, we were exceptional."

  8. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    Urban Bourbon: That was Manchester City's for the taking, but once again Pep let his ego get in the way. Why start with a line up that's never played before? Why complicate it?! No sympathy for City - well done Chelsea.

  9. Tuchel 'phenomenal'

    BBC Breakfast

    Thomas Tuchel
    Copyright: Getty Images

    BBC Breakfast have been speaking to fans of both sides this morning. Chelsea supporter Tim Rolls was interviewed from Porto earlier.

    "What he [Tuchel] has done with that group of players has been phenomenal," he said.

    "Mount was superb, Chilwell and James. Kante was fantastic. The whole team played well."

  10. Post update

    The stadium in Porto was around a third full with fans who had all gone through coronavirus testing to be there.

    In the end it will have all been worth it.

    Amazing scenes.

    Chelsea players celebrate with fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Chelsea fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Callum Hudson Odoi celebrates with fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. Post update

    Kane in this Chelsea team could be frightening. Could this win mark the start of a dominant era for Chelsea? Let me know what you think.

  13. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    Nii: How far can Thomas Tuchel take this side? One word answer, Kane. If Chelsea gets Kane, they win the EPL next season.

  15. 'We're the best team in the world'

    Mason Mount
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Mason Mount hailed Chelsea as "the best team in the world" after the victory.

    "We are in a final and we won it. It's such a special occasion," Mount told BT Sport.

    "I can't put it into words. It's impossible. I've played in two [previous] finals for Chelsea and we lost them both. It's all I've dreamt of, winning a trophy with Chelsea.

    "To go all the way in the Champions League, we played some tough teams. At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us."

    Read more reaction here

  16. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    So what did you make of last night's final?

    Chelsea fans I'd love to see your celebration pics. I am sure there are some painful heads this morning.

    Where was the game won and lost? How far can Thomas Tuchel take this side?

    And what about Manchester City? Where did it go wrong and what do they need to achieve their European dream?

    Tweet me at #bbcfootball or text 81111.

  18. Post update

    Chelsea fans have been celebrating on the streets of London back home...

    Chelsea fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Chelsea fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Chelsea fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
  19. Post update

    Chelsea
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It was a night Chelsea fans will never ever forget and one Man City supporters will wish never happened.

    Kai Havertz's goal and Thomas Tuchel's masterclass saw the west London club win their second Champions League title.

    It sparked scenes of wild celebration in Porto and in London.

  20. Post update

    Chelsea: Champions of Europe...

    Chelsea lift Champions League trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
