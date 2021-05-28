Champions League final build-up plus transfer and managerial latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

First a bit of manager news...

Simone Inzaghi will take over from Antonio Conte as the new head coach at Inter Milan.

Conte’s exit was announced this week after the former Chelsea boss guided Inter to their first Serie A title since 2010.

Inzaghi’s departure from Lazio, where he has been since 2016, has already been confirmed and it is understood an agreement with Inter for the 45-year-old to join them is in place.