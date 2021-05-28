Champions League final build-up plus transfer and managerial latest

Let's have a look at what some of the papers are saying...
Marca
Marca say Real Madrid are in no rush to appoint Zidane's successor and will take their time.
Spain's AS asks who will replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss. Mauricio Pochettino is the first choice, with Raul, Xabi Alonso and Antonio Conte also on the list.
Italian paper La Gazzetta leads on Simone Inzaghi's imminent appointment as Inter Milan boss. They say Massimiliano Allegri will return to Juventus on a four-year deal worth €8.5m.
Let's have a look at what some of the papers are saying...
Inzaghi to replace Conte at Inter
First a bit of manager news...
Simone Inzaghi will take over from Antonio Conte as the new head coach at Inter Milan.
Conte’s exit was announced this week after the former Chelsea boss guided Inter to their first Serie A title since 2010.
Inzaghi’s departure from Lazio, where he has been since 2016, has already been confirmed and it is understood an agreement with Inter for the 45-year-old to join them is in place.
Today is all about Saturday's big Champions League final.
We'll bring you all the build-up plus manager and player news conferences, as well as all the latest transfers.
