Europa League final countdown & England squad reaction

I remember going to watch Villarreal a lot in the years they were doing well and were in the Champions League, but this side is not a patch on the one they had back then, in the 2000s.

The Yellow Submarine are playing for their first major trophy as well as a place in next season's Champions League after finishing seventh in La Liga and missing out.

Emery has plenty of experience of winning things, however. This is his fifth Europa League final, and he won three of them with Sevilla, getting the better of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the 2016 final.

He could come up with a masterplan this time but, ultimately, who wins on Wednesday is going to come down to who has the better players.

