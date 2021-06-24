Scotland at the Euros
Live

The Euros Breakfast Show - listen & follow the discussion

preview
186
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. SFA to conduct review of Euros campaign

    Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says on the Euros Breakfast Show there will be a review of what went right and wrong for Scotland at the tournament.

    "I spoke to the manager yesterday and we'll go through that process," he says. "He'll do it from a players' perspective on the pitch, and we'll do it from a preparations off the pitch.

    "We were the lowest ranked country in the group for a reason unfortunately - we want that to improve - but we were up against good teams."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Celtic make £3m Hickey bid'

    An interesting story in the Mail - with Celtic reportedly looking to make a £3m bid for former Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey. Now living his best life in Bologna. Could he make a return to Scotland?

    Scottish Daily Mail
    Copyright: Scottish Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Robertson sorry for Euro failure'

    The Times are leading on Scotland captain Andy Robertson's message to fans. Chiefly, that they were 'sorry' not to reach the knockout stages.

    Times Scotland
    Copyright: Times Scotland
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    All being well, Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell will be on the Euros Breakfast Show after eight o'clock this morning. We'll bring you the latest as and when.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'No Anging Around'

    The Sun also leading on Ange Postecoglou's arrival at Celtic, as well as their interest in £5m-rated Hajduk Split defender Marlo Vuskovic.

    Scottish Sun
    Copyright: Scottish Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Full power'

    The Scottish FA want Hampden to be full for September's World Cup qualifiers to help the team reach another finals. Ambitious. But do-able?

    Scottish Sun back page
    Copyright: Scottish Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Hello Bhoys'

    The Scottish Daily Express splashing on the arrival of new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu at Lennoxtown yesterday.

    He's finished his quarantine period. The work starts now.

    Scottish Daily Express
    Copyright: Scottish Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Anyone watch the action in Group F last night? Two brilliant games. Hopefully plenty of that to come.

    Anyway, first up, we'll bring you the back pages from this morning.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Morning

    Still got the blues after Scotland's Euros exit on Tuesday? We've got the perfect tonic coming up.

    We'll bring you all the best stuff from the Euros Breakfast Show this morning, which features former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, and Stuart McCall.

    Plus, all the latest from Scottish football too! FYI - listen to the show at the top of the page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top