The Euros Breakfast Show - listen & follow the discussion

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says on the Euros Breakfast Show there will be a review of what went right and wrong for Scotland at the tournament.

"I spoke to the manager yesterday and we'll go through that process," he says. "He'll do it from a players' perspective on the pitch, and we'll do it from a preparations off the pitch.

"We were the lowest ranked country in the group for a reason unfortunately - we want that to improve - but we were up against good teams."