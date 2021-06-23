Scotland at the Euros
Live

The Euros Breakfast Show - listen & follow the discussion

preview
Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Better side'

    Tom English

    BBC Scotland's chief sports writer

    Quote Message: Scotland were second-best. Croatia are a better side.
  3. Griffiths in for Euros Breakfast Show

    The Euros Breakfast Show will be starting in the next few minutes on BBC Radio Scotland MW and online.

    Steven Thompson and Pat Nevin join Kenny, Connie and Tom this morning.

    Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths pops in for a chat too.

    You can also click play at the top of this page to tune in.

    Griffiths
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Griffiths is on the show
  4. Wise words, David...

    Marshall
    Copyright: BBC
  5. The morning after...

    For the last 10 days or so, it's felt like Christmas morning. It feels very much like Boxing Day now.

    Scotland have lost 3-1 to Croatia and our Euro 2020 dream is over. A win was needed to make the last 16 at the Euros for the first time ever, but we have fallen short.

    We're here to reflect early doors. Get the tissues ready...

    Scotland fans
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: A sombre morning
