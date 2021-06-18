Scotland at the Euros
The Euros Breakfast Show - listen & follow the discussion

  1. Hoping for a boost

    It's fair to say there will be fingers crossed all over the land this morning for this man and his fitness...

    Will he make it?
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Will he make it?
  2. 'Wonderful player'

    Charlie Adam

    Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live

    Quote Message: Billy Gilmour is a wonderful player. We are going to be under a bit of pressure tonight and he can get us up the pitch.
  3. Post update

    England v Scotland is trending on Twitter this morning.

    Huh.

    I wonder why...

  4. Post update

    The Euros Breakfast Show is about to get started on BBC Radio Scotland online & 810MW.

    Here's what Kyle Falconer blessed us with yesterday.

    View more on twitter
  6. Post update

    Tweet @BBCSportScot

    We're still some time away from kick-off but your nerves are likely jangling already.

    Tweet us @BBCSportScot to join the discussion and give your input.

  7. What's on the agenda?

    As is the case with every weekday until 23 June, The Euros Breakfast Show begins at 07:30 BST.

    Special guests Del Amitri join Kenny Macintyre, Connie McLaughlin and Tom English today.

    We will build up to the big kick-off right here throughout the day with live text updates, as Off the Ball at the Euros comes on air at 13:00.

    Sportsound begins at the earlier time of 16:00 as Czech Republic face Croatia in Group D at Hampden Park. Then coverage of England v Scotland commences from 19:00PM.

    A big day in store.
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: A big day in store.
  8. We go again...

    It's time to put Monday's disappointment to one side. Defeat to Czech Republic was tough to take but now Scotland are on their way to Wembley.

    This is the place to be as we build-up to the huge match in London tonight.

    Wembley awaits
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Wembley awaits
