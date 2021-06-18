The Euros Breakfast Show - listen & follow the discussion

It's fair to say there will be fingers crossed all over the land this morning for this man and his fitness...
Hoping for a boost
It's fair to say there will be fingers crossed all over the land this morning for this man and his fitness...
'Wonderful player'
Charlie Adam
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
England v Scotland is trending on Twitter this morning.
Huh.
I wonder why...
The Euros Breakfast Show is about to get started on BBC Radio Scotland online & 810MW.
Here's what Kyle Falconer blessed us with yesterday.
We're still some time away from kick-off but your nerves are likely jangling already.
Tweet us @BBCSportScot to join the discussion and give your input.
What's on the agenda?
As is the case with every weekday until 23 June, The Euros Breakfast Show begins at 07:30 BST.
Special guests Del Amitri join Kenny Macintyre, Connie McLaughlin and Tom English today.
We will build up to the big kick-off right here throughout the day with live text updates, as Off the Ball at the Euros comes on air at 13:00.
Sportsound begins at the earlier time of 16:00 as Czech Republic face Croatia in Group D at Hampden Park. Then coverage of England v Scotland commences from 19:00PM.
We go again...
It's time to put Monday's disappointment to one side. Defeat to Czech Republic was tough to take but now Scotland are on their way to Wembley.
This is the place to be as we build-up to the huge match in London tonight.