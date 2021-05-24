Live
Premier League reaction - Liverpool & Chelsea finish in top four
Battle for the top four - the fallout for the three clubs after dramatic final day
- Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
- Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea
- Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United
- Leeds United 3-1 West Brom
- Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham
- Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Manchester City 5-0 Everton
- Sheffield United 1-0 Burnley
- West Ham United 3-0 Southampton
- Wolves 1-2 Manchester United
The race for Europe - how it ended
We already knew Manchester City and United would finish as the Premier League's top two, and they both ended the season with a win. It was just the race for Europe that had to be settled.
Three teams were in the running for the final two Champions League spots, and Liverpool did what they needed to do. Chelsea lost, but Tottenham's late fightback at Leicester meant the Foxes missed out and Chelsea finished fourth.
Spurs' win also prevented north London rivals Arsenal from snatching the final European spot from them.
Sunday's results
Good morning
And what an end to the Premier League season that was! We may have already known that Manchester City would lift the trophy, and that Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United would be getting relegated.
But the fight for European places made for quite an afternoon on the final day. Stick with us for all the reaction.