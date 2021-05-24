Live

Premier League reaction - Liverpool & Chelsea finish in top four

Battle for the top four - the fallout for the three clubs after dramatic final day

Ben Collins

  1. The race for Europe - how it ended

    We already knew Manchester City and United would finish as the Premier League's top two, and they both ended the season with a win. It was just the race for Europe that had to be settled.

    Three teams were in the running for the final two Champions League spots, and Liverpool did what they needed to do. Chelsea lost, but Tottenham's late fightback at Leicester meant the Foxes missed out and Chelsea finished fourth.

    Spurs' win also prevented north London rivals Arsenal from snatching the final European spot from them.

    Premier League table from third place to eighth after the final day of the 2020-21 season
  2. Sunday's results

    ICYMI, here's a recap of the results:

  3. Good morning

    Video caption: Watch Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy

    And what an end to the Premier League season that was! We may have already known that Manchester City would lift the trophy, and that Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United would be getting relegated.

    But the fight for European places made for quite an afternoon on the final day. Stick with us for all the reaction.

