Premier League reaction - Liverpool & Chelsea finish in top four

We already knew Manchester City and United would finish as the Premier League's top two, and they both ended the season with a win. It was just the race for Europe that had to be settled.

Three teams were in the running for the final two Champions League spots, and Liverpool did what they needed to do. Chelsea lost, but Tottenham's late fightback at Leicester meant the Foxes missed out and Chelsea finished fourth.

Spurs' win also prevented north London rivals Arsenal from snatching the final European spot from them.