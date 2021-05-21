Build-up to final round of Premier League fixtures

Get Involved - your highlight of the 2020-21 season?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
As I alluded to in my opening entry, this season has certainly been a strange one!
So we want to know what is you overriding memory of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign?
It can be positive or negative...
Get involved by tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only).
We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning.
Hernandez and Berardi to leave Leeds
Leeds have been the star performers this season following their promotion from the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa's side are guaranteed a top half finish after an impressive campaign, but it seems the manager is not afraid to wield the axe.
The club have confirmed that Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez will leave the club
at the end of the season.
In a statement, the clubs said: "Both players have had a huge impact at Elland Road and will go
down in history, for being part of the group which got Leeds United back to the
Premier League after a 16-year absence.
"The club cannot put into words the gratitude and thanks we share
for both players."
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter
- Manchester City are ready to outbid Manchester United and Chelsea for 27-year-old England striker Harry Kane, who says Tottenham cannot stop him leaving. (Star)
-
Tottenham players are said to be shocked by Kane's decision to go public about his desire to leave. (Mirror)
- Real Madrid's Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, could extend his loan stay with Tottenham by a further year if Kane leaves Spurs. (AS)
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images MirrorCopyright: Mirror StarCopyright: Star TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph ExpressCopyright: Express
Get Involved - your highlight of the 2020-21 season?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
As I alluded to in my opening entry, this season has certainly been a strange one!
So we want to know what is you overriding memory of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign?
It can be positive or negative...
Get involved by tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only).
We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning.
Hernandez and Berardi to leave Leeds
Leeds have been the star performers this season following their promotion from the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa's side are guaranteed a top half finish after an impressive campaign, but it seems the manager is not afraid to wield the axe.
The club have confirmed that Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez will leave the club at the end of the season.
In a statement, the clubs said: "Both players have had a huge impact at Elland Road and will go down in history, for being part of the group which got Leeds United back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.
"The club cannot put into words the gratitude and thanks we share for both players."
Harry Maguire fitness battle
Wolves v Man Utd (Sun, 16:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at The Hawthorns
I was at Old Trafford last night and spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amongst others about the new film celebrating the life of Manchester United's most famous manager.
A number of first-team players were also there, including Phil Jones, who has not played a match in 18 months due to injury, and also Harry Maguire.
The United skipper was not wearing the protective boot around his ankle, which seems to be a good sign as he battles for fitness ahead of next week's Europa League final.
Solskjaer is due to give his press conference this afternoon and may update on Maguire then.
Man City to outbid Man Utd and Chelsea - gossip
The Harry Kane sage also dominates the BBC gossip column this morning. Here's a look at the juiciest rumours out there:
'Superb'
Former England striker Alan Shearer says Harry Kane has "given absolutely everything" to Tottenham...
Kane wants 'honest conversation' with Spurs chairman Levy
So let's start with the big story splashed on the back pages...
Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he hopes to have "a good, honest conversation" with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his future.
Reports this week claim England captain Kane, 27, has a 'gentleman's agreement' in place to leave the club - and has even formally asked to go.
Speaking on The Overlap with Gary Neville, Kane said he would not want to end his career with "any regrets".
"There's definitely a conversation to be had with the club," said Kane.
Read more here.
'Cash n Harry'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Cityzen Kane'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Kane urges Levy to let him leave'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Talk to me, Daniel'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
Paper talk
Friday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
The 2020-21 Premier League season has been one of the strangest campaigns I can remember!
We've had the majority of games behind closed doors, the rise and fall of the European Super League, protests inside and outside of stadiums and the continued scrutiny of VAR.
But as we approach the final day of the season, there are still two of the four Champions League places yet to be decided.
Stay tuned for all the updates...