Premier League reaction - Liverpool go fourth, Allardyce resigns

West Ham are tantalisingly close to a European return after they came from behind to beat relegated West Brom in the Premier League at The Hawthorns.

David Moyes' side are guaranteed at least seventh place - and a spot in the new Europa Conference League play-off round - unless results go against them significantly on Sunday.

A point at home to Southampton would ensure sixth spot and a place in the Europa League group stage. It would also mark their highest position since 1999.

West Brom already knew they would be playing Championship football next season - but will be doing so without Sam Allardyce. The Baggies boss confirmed after the game that he would not be staying on next term.

Victory did not come easily for the Hammers, with Declan Rice missing a first-half penalty before Matheus Pereira gave West Brom the lead.

Tomas Soucek levelled before half-time with his 10th goal of the season, but the hosts continued to carry a threat.

Angelo Ogbonna nodded West Ham in front eight minutes from time, though, before Michail Antonio finished the Baggies off at the end.