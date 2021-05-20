Live

Premier League reaction - Liverpool go fourth, Allardyce resigns

preview
4,362
viewing this page

Race for Europe set for dramatic final day - what are the permutations?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. West Ham win to boost European hopes

    West Brom 1-3 West Ham

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at The Hawthorns

    West Ham are tantalisingly close to a European return after they came from behind to beat relegated West Brom in the Premier League at The Hawthorns.

    David Moyes' side are guaranteed at least seventh place - and a spot in the new Europa Conference League play-off round - unless results go against them significantly on Sunday.

    A point at home to Southampton would ensure sixth spot and a place in the Europa League group stage. It would also mark their highest position since 1999.

    West Brom already knew they would be playing Championship football next season - but will be doing so without Sam Allardyce. The Baggies boss confirmed after the game that he would not be staying on next term.

    Victory did not come easily for the Hammers, with Declan Rice missing a first-half penalty before Matheus Pereira gave West Brom the lead.

    Tomas Soucek levelled before half-time with his 10th goal of the season, but the hosts continued to carry a threat.

    Angelo Ogbonna nodded West Ham in front eight minutes from time, though, before Michail Antonio finished the Baggies off at the end.

    Declan Rice and Vladimir Coufal celebrate West Ham's win at West Brom
    Copyright: PA Media
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Klopp proud of hard-fought 'semi-final' win

    Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

    Phil Dawkes

    BBC Sport

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likened his side's victory at Burnley to winning "a semi-final" that takes them to Sunday's "final" against Crystal Palace and the chance to seal a top-four finish.

    Liverpool's incredible win at West Brom on Sunday kept their Champions League hopes alive and at Turf Moor they built on their last-gasp weekend heroics with a victory that was much tighter than the scoreline suggests.

    A cool finish from Roberto Firmino turned the game Liverpool's way then a first club goal for Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's late drive made the points safe and improved the Reds' goal difference.

    The Reds are now in the fourth Champions League spot, level on points with fifth-placed Leicester City and with a goal difference four better than the Foxes.

    "Today was a semi-final," Klopp told Sky Sports. "We had to win the semi-final and we did.

    "Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance.

    "Now we have to make sure we recover quickly. We have a thin squad in some positions. We have to wrap them in cotton wool."

    Nathaniel Phillips celebrates scoring in Liverpool's win at Burnley with Roberto Firmino
    Copyright: EPA
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page, as we look at all the reaction to Wednesday's Premier League games, which set up a dramatic final day on Sunday while manager Sam Allardyce said after West Brom's home defeat by West Ham that he won't be going with the Baggies as the club return to the Championship next season.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top