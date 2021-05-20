Premier League reaction - Liverpool go fourth, Allardyce resigns

West Ham are tantalisingly close to a European return after they came from behind to beat relegated West Brom in the Premier League at The Hawthorns.
David Moyes' side are guaranteed at least seventh place - and a spot in the new Europa Conference League play-off round - unless results go against them significantly on Sunday.
A point at home to Southampton would ensure sixth spot and a place in the Europa League group stage. It would also mark their highest position since 1999.
West Brom already knew they would be playing Championship football next season - but will be doing so without Sam Allardyce. The Baggies boss confirmed after the game that he would not be staying on next term.
Victory did not come easily for the Hammers, with Declan Rice missing a first-half penalty before Matheus Pereira gave West Brom the lead.
Tomas Soucek levelled before half-time with his 10th goal of the season, but the hosts continued to carry a threat.
Angelo Ogbonna nodded West Ham in front eight minutes from time, though, before Michail Antonio finished the Baggies off at the end.
Klopp proud of hard-fought 'semi-final' win
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Phil Dawkes
BBC Sport
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likened his side's victory at Burnley to winning "a semi-final" that takes them to Sunday's "final" against Crystal Palace and the chance to seal a top-four finish.
Liverpool's incredible win at West Brom on Sunday kept their Champions League hopes alive and at Turf Moor they built on their last-gasp weekend heroics with a victory that was much tighter than the scoreline suggests.
A cool finish from Roberto Firmino turned the game Liverpool's way then a first club goal for Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's late drive made the points safe and improved the Reds' goal difference.
The Reds are now in the fourth Champions League spot, level on points with fifth-placed Leicester City and with a goal difference four better than the Foxes.
"Today was a semi-final," Klopp told Sky Sports. "We had to win the semi-final and we did.
"Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance.
"Now we have to make sure we recover quickly. We have a thin squad in some positions. We have to wrap them in cotton wool."
- Everton 1-0 Wolves
- Newcastle United 1-0 Sheffield United
- Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal
- Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
- West Brom 1-3 West Ham United
