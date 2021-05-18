Premier League build-up as fans return

But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
'Kane turns tail at Tottenham
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Harry up and sell me'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Kane: Let me go'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Kane fuels £150m transfer frenzy'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Paper talk
Tuesday's back pages
Good morning!
This Premier League season has been relentless, but it's nearly reached its conclusion!
We're all set for the penultimate round of fixtures, so stay tuned for updates from across the top flight...