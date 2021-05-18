Live

Premier League build-up as fans return

preview
2,642
viewing this page

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  'Kane turns tail at Tottenham

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  'Harry up and sell me'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror back pages
    Copyright: Mirror
  'Kane: Let me go'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  'Kane fuels £150m transfer frenzy'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  Paper talk

    Tuesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  6. Good morning!

    This Premier League season has been relentless, but it's nearly reached its conclusion!

    We're all set for the penultimate round of fixtures, so stay tuned for updates from across the top flight...

