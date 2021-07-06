Watch: Copa America semi-finals - Argentina v Colombia

Video content Video caption: Copa America: Lionel Messi stars as Argentina book place in semi-finals Copa America: Lionel Messi stars as Argentina book place in semi-finals

The opening night of the quarter-final stage saw hosts Brazil reach the last four, alongside Peru.

Brazil survived after Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus saw red for a high challenge, just two minutes after Lucas Paqueta gave the current holders the lead.

Paqueta had only come off the bench at half-time, in place of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, and made an instant impact scoring with a minute.

Peru and Paraguay were both reduced to 10 men in their enthralling 3-3 draw, but a 4-3 penalty win saw them reach the last four.

The second night saw Lionel Messi star as Argentina brushed aside Ecuador in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Messi, who is currently a free agent after his Barcelona contract expired, set up the first two goals, before curling home a late free kick.

In the earlier game, Uruguay beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties, after a goalless draw.

