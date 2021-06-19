Watch: Copa America - Venezuela v Ecuador

Watch live coverage as Venezuela play Ecuador in the Copa America at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
What is the Copa America?
Euro 2020 isn't the only major tournament in town this summer.
In Brazil, 10 South American sides will contest the delayed 47th edition of the Copa America, with all 28 games broadcast live on the BBC.
The competition was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Largely mirroring the Euros, the Copa America kicks off on 13 June when Brazil take on Venezuela in the opening game. The final takes place on 10 July - although the time difference means that in Europe, it will be seen in the early hours of 11 July, the same day as the Euro 2020 final.
Argentina and Colombia were originally set to co-host the tournament, before it was moved to Brazil on 31 May.
The Copa America usually features 12 teams, with two guest nations from North America or Asia invited to play alongside the 10 members of South America's football confederation.
As the two previous winners of the Asian Cup, Australia and Qatar were set to take part this year, but both countries later withdrew because of a clash of fixtures with rearranged 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
That leaves Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela to feature in the continent's championship.
The 10 teams have been split into two groups of five, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.
Matches will be played across the cities of Brasilia, Goiania, Cuiaba and Rio de Janeiro, with the iconic Maracana stadium hosting the final.
What happened last time out?
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scored once, assisted another goal, was sent off and pushed the VAR monitor as Brazil won a first Copa America title in 12 years, beating Peru 3-1.
Jesus set up Everton to volley in the opener before scoring the second.
Paolo Guerrero had briefly given Peru hope when he equalised from the penalty spot minutes before Jesus struck.
Jesus was shown a second yellow with 20 minutes left but Richarlison's late penalty sealed the win.
Read the full match report here
Watch Copa America: Venezuela v Ecuador
Watch live coverage as Venezuela play Ecuador in the Copa America at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
How can I watch the Copa America?
All times are BST and subject to late change
Sunday, 20 June:
21:45 - 23:59 - Venezuela v Ecuador - BBC Sport website and app, Red Button and BBC iPlayer
For full coverage details – click here.