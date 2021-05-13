Live

Premier League reaction - Arsenal beat Chelsea to give chasing pack hope

preview
7
viewing this page

I'm a bit angry we had so many changes, that's on me - Tuchel

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    And welcome as we look back on Wednesday's Premier League action, which saw another twist in the race for a Champions League place.

    We'll also be bringing you all the latest from today's news conferences so stay tuned.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top