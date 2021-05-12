Premier League reaction as Man City win the title

The mass protests that led to the late postponement of a scheduled match against Liverpool on 2 May have triggered the offer of peace talks from United co-chairman Joel Glazer.

This may be unprecedented but after 16 years of zero engagement, it is no wonder many fans are sceptical.

They view the Glazer family's tenure of their club almost exclusively in negative terms.

In order to prevent a repeat of those previous scenes, barricades were put in place on the Old Trafford forecourt and huge numbers of police and security staff were guarding them.

There were no protestors as it turned out but the process will be repeated in two days' time, when Liverpool visit again, although what happens next week, when Old Trafford will have a maximum of 10,000 fans back inside for the final home game of the season against Fulham, will be interesting.

As if to underline it is not just their team that gives United fans cause for concern, a leak in the roof which meant journalists sitting on a certain row got wet on an awful night weather wise, was evidence of the need for investment in the infrastructure as well.