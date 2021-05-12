Live

Premier League reaction as Man City win the title


Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Worthy champions'

    Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

    Manchester United

    Let's hear from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now.

    The Manchester United boss says his side have pushed their neighbours "all the way", but insists Pep Guardiola's men are "worthy champions"...

    Video content

    Video caption: Match preparation 'very difficult' - Solskjaer
  2. No protests but leaky Old Trafford roof

    Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at Old Trafford

    The mass protests that led to the late postponement of a scheduled match against Liverpool on 2 May have triggered the offer of peace talks from United co-chairman Joel Glazer.

    This may be unprecedented but after 16 years of zero engagement, it is no wonder many fans are sceptical.

    They view the Glazer family's tenure of their club almost exclusively in negative terms.

    In order to prevent a repeat of those previous scenes, barricades were put in place on the Old Trafford forecourt and huge numbers of police and security staff were guarding them.

    There were no protestors as it turned out but the process will be repeated in two days' time, when Liverpool visit again, although what happens next week, when Old Trafford will have a maximum of 10,000 fans back inside for the final home game of the season against Fulham, will be interesting.

    As if to underline it is not just their team that gives United fans cause for concern, a leak in the roof which meant journalists sitting on a certain row got wet on an awful night weather wise, was evidence of the need for investment in the infrastructure as well.

    OT
  3. Foxes keep Champions League hopes alive

    Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

    So let's start at Old Trafford...

    Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons as Leicester City secured their first Old Trafford victory over Manchester United since 1998 to take a major step towards a place in next season's Champions League.

    Defeat for United means they are 10 points behind City with only three games remaining.

    Caglar Soyuncu's far-post header was enough to bring a smile to Brendan Rodgers' face and that of Pep Guardiola, whose dominance of the English game is increasing.

    A United side showing 10 changes to the team that won at Aston Villa two days previously battled hard, with Mason Greenwood levelling after fellow 19-year-old Luke Thomas had put the visitors in front with a fantastic far-post volley into the top corner.

    Read more here.

    Caglar
  4. 'United hand City the title'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
  5. 'Champions'

    Wednesday's paper talk

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  6. 'Blue swoon'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  7. 'Guardiola hails 'hardest' title win yet'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  8. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  9. Good morning

    The 2020-21 Premier League season is reaching its conclusion, but we now know who will lift the coveted trophy.

    In fairness, we have probably known for some time...

    But last night, it became official because of events at the other side of the city.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the reaction to Manchester City's third title in four years...

