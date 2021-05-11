Premier League reaction: Fulham relegated

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after a defeat by Burnley that saw the Clarets secure their top-flight status for another season.
For the first time in the Premier League era, all the relegation places have been confirmed with three games to go, with the Cottagers joining Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion as the clubs to drop into the Championship.
The damage was done before the break as Burnley struck twice, through Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood, in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Relegation confirmed
Fulham 2-0 Burnley
So let's start at Craven Cottage...
'Ful guys'
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
We now know the identity of the three teams who will drop down from the Premier League this season.
Fulham will join Sheffield United and West Brom in the second tier after losing at home to Burnley.
We'll have all the reaction, plus any talking points around the other big football stories...