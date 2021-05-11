Premier League reaction: Fulham relegated

So let's start at Craven Cottage...

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after a defeat by Burnley that saw the Clarets secure their top-flight status for another season.

For the first time in the Premier League era, all the relegation places have been confirmed with three games to go, with the Cottagers joining Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion as the clubs to drop into the Championship.

The damage was done before the break as Burnley struck twice, through Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood, in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

