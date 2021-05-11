Live

Premier League reaction: Fulham relegated

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

  1. Relegation confirmed

    Fulham 2-0 Burnley

    So let's start at Craven Cottage...

    Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after a defeat by Burnley that saw the Clarets secure their top-flight status for another season.

    For the first time in the Premier League era, all the relegation places have been confirmed with three games to go, with the Cottagers joining Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion as the clubs to drop into the Championship.

    The damage was done before the break as Burnley struck twice, through Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood, in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

    Read more here.

    Fulham
  2. 'Ful guys'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
  3. 'Wembley stand-off'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  4. 'Farewell, Fulham'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  5. 'Boris blocks Wembley way'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  6. Paper talk

    Tuesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  7. Good morning

    We now know the identity of the three teams who will drop down from the Premier League this season.

    Fulham will join Sheffield United and West Brom in the second tier after losing at home to Burnley.

    We'll have all the reaction, plus any talking points around the other big football stories...

