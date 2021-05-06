Live
Champions League reaction - Chelsea to face Man City in final
'Two months ago I'd have laughed' - reaction to Chelsea reaching Champions League final
Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay
Having also led Paris St-Germain to the 2019-20 Champions League final, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel is just the eighth manager to reach the European Cup/Champions League final with different clubs - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola became the seventh the night before.
However, Tuchel is the first manager to reach the European Cup/Champions League final in consecutive seasons with different clubs.
Tuchel has faced Real Madrid more often without losing than any other manager in Champions League history (played six: won two, drawn four).
Chelsea have kept 18 clean sheets in 24 matches under Tuchel in all competitions (75%), compared with 26 in 84 games under his predecessor Frank Lampard (31%).
'Chelsea produced a terrific display of skill and intensity'
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg 3-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
Wednesday's result adds another chapter to Chelsea's remarkable transformation under Thomas Tuchel since he succeeded the sacked Frank Lampard in January - and gives him the chance to make amends for the 2020 Champions League final, when his Paris St-Germain side lost to Bayern Munich.
Tuchel's side, totally rejuvenated under their impressive German manager, were starting to assume dominance as the first half drew to a close before totally over-running a Real Madrid side that suddenly started to look its age in the face of the energy of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount - as well as Christian Pulisic when he came on - allied to the all-round brilliance of N'golo Kante in midfield.
Edouard Mendy played his part with crucial interventions from Karim Benzema, with Antonio Rudiger also a rock, but the home goalkeeper was virtually redundant after the break as Chelsea produced a terrific display of skill and intensity.
The only downside was their failure to take one of the many chances they created until late on, leaving the door open for a potential reprieve for Real that would have amounted to grand larceny given how they were being let off the hook.
The crucial opening strike by Werner, whose endeavour has not been matched by goals this season, will be a major plus for Chelsea, as will the display of the rapidly improving Havertz, a smooth, elegant operator who knitted midfield and attack together superbly and was a constant threat.
Tuchel joy as Chelsea reach final against 'benchmark' Man City
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg 3-1)
Chelsea
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Manchester City are the "benchmark", after his side secured a famous win over Real Madrid to set up an all-English Champions League final.
Chelsea will face Pep Guardiola's side in Istanbul on 29 May.
"This is really huge so I'm absolutely delighted with this spirit and big credit to this team," said Tuchel.
"I will say it always, for me Bayern Munich with Manchester City are the benchmark and we wanted to close the gap to Manchester City."
"This one match in the semi-final, we did that with a very impressive performance and we need that again," added Tuchel, when asked about his thoughts about an all-English final.
"It gave us belief and confidence for every game after that because it is the highest level you can face.
"We had huge challenges in the Premier League and we came out of it very strong and showed our mentality and quality in all of these matches.
"So yes, we will arrive with self-confidence and with a positive energy in Istanbul. With no injuries, just the positive energy to win, to be one of the participants. We want to arrive with the clear focus to win."
Back-to-back finals for Tuchel
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg 3-1)
'If you said in March this would happen, I'd have laughed at you!'
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg 3-1)
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
It was a brilliantly entertaining game. You look over the period of the two ties, Chelsea could have scored seven or eight. It was extraordinary impressive from Chelsea and the rate at which they are maturing has really shocked me.
If you had told me two months ago they would be in a Champions League final, I'd have laughed at you!
Chelsea set up all-English final
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg 3-1)
BBC Football Daily
On the latest Football Daily podcast, Mark Chapman and the BBC Radio 5 Live Sport commentary team discussed Chelsea's win over Real Madrid, which set up an all-English final against Manchester City.
The team look at the work Thomas Tuchel has done to transform their season by leading them to both the FA Cup and Champions League finals.
We hear from the Chelsea boss as well as former winger Pat Nevin on their achievement and debate who will come out on top when they clash with Manchester City.
'See you soon Istanbul!'
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg 3-1)
After missing several chances, Chelsea eventually sealed victory with a late goal from Mason Mount.
At 22 years and 15 days, Mount became the second-youngest Englishman to score in the Champions League semi-finals, after Wayne Rooney (21 years 182 days, against AC Milan).
The Blues' youth product is also the first Englishman to score at this stage for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in 2008.
It's a fantastic achievement and big congratulations - Tuchel
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg 3-1)
Chelsea
Speaking to BT Sport, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said: "They deserve to win. First off, it's difficult because Real had a lot of possession and they made us suffer, but then we were dangerous with counter-attacks and never lost the hunger, never lost their desire to defend.
"Second half was even better, the structure to defend and in the second half, we could've scored much earlier - we could've scored more. It's a fantastic achievement and big congratulations to the team."
Chelsea goalscorer Mason Mount added: "I can't put it into words. Great performance tonight.
"It was a tough, tough game. They're going to come and give it everything but we worked hard. We should've probably had about five! But the most important thing is we won tonight."
Chelsea subdue Real to set up all-English final
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg 3-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will face Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul after convincingly overcoming a fading Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.
On a night of high tension, even behind closed doors, Chelsea fully deserved a victory that sets up an all-English final against Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders on 29 May.
Thomas Tuchel's hosts were grateful to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for two fine first-half saves from Karim Benzema but they were able to build on the 1-1 draw they achieved in Madrid when Timo Werner headed in from almost on the goal-line in the 28th minute after Kai Havertz had lofted a finish on to the bar.
It set the platform for a second half of total Chelsea domination that was nevertheless laced with anxiety as the hosts missed chance after chance to put the game to bed.
Real's former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved from N'golo Kante and Havertz, who also headed against the bar, while Mason Mount shot wildly over the top when clean through.
It was Mount, though, who finally sealed Chelsea's place in their first Champions League final since they won the competition in 2012.
The outstanding Kante, who was also instrumental in the opening goal, fed substitute Christian Pulisic and his cross was turned in by Mount with five minutes left.
Full English all round then?
It seems the only thing for breakfast this morning is a full English after Chelsea beat Real Madrid on Wednesday to ensure they will face Manchester City in the Champions League final.
It'll be the third all-English final in the competition... and I can't wait to tuck in on 29 May.
We're about to bring you all the reaction, plus the latest from Thursday's Premier League news conferences.