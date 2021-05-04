Premier League reaction - West Ham boost Champions League bid

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says the Baggies need a "magic miracle and fairy dust" to stay in the Premier League after drawing the Black Country derby with Wolves.

Allardyce's proud record of never being relegated now requires his side to win all four of their remaining games, beginning with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday, and hope for a complete collapse from one of the five teams outside the drop zone that they can still catch.

Allardyce, who will talk to the Baggies' board about whether to stay next season, said: "We owe it to everyone to keep a professional attitude and go out and try to win every game we've got left and hope every team above us loses every game and then, by some magic miracle and some fairy dust, we stay up.

"I can't believe we haven't won or taken the chances we created. I'm very sad for the players they haven't converted this game into a victory. You look at Wolves' goal and say 'why can't we get a bit of luck like that?'"