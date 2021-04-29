Man City come back to lead PSG - Champions League semi-final reaction

....And it's a very good morning if you are a Manchester City fan. It all looked a bit gloomy at half-time at the Parc des Princes, but a stirring second half comeback gives Pep Guardiola's side the advantage in their Champions League semi-final. Stand by for all the reaction to Wednesday night's game, plus a look ahead to tonight's Europa League semi-finals and some Premier League news conferences for good measure. Let's do this!
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
....And it's a very good morning if you are a Manchester City fan.
It all looked a bit gloomy at half-time at the Parc des Princes, but a stirring second half comeback gives Pep Guardiola's side the advantage in their Champions League semi-final.
Stand by for all the reaction to Wednesday night's game, plus a look ahead to tonight's Europa League semi-finals and some Premier League news conferences for good measure.
Let's do this!