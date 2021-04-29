Live

Man City come back to lead PSG - Champions League semi-final reaction

preview
287
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Thomas Mallows and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    ....And it's a very good morning if you are a Manchester City fan.

    It all looked a bit gloomy at half-time at the Parc des Princes, but a stirring second half comeback gives Pep Guardiola's side the advantage in their Champions League semi-final.

    Stand by for all the reaction to Wednesday night's game, plus a look ahead to tonight's Europa League semi-finals and some Premier League news conferences for good measure.

    Let's do this!

    Riyad Mahrez celebrating
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top