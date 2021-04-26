Man City win fourth Carabao Cup in a row & Premier League reaction

Back to the football itself now, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his players "deserved" to win the competition, despite having "one eye on the Champions League".

"This team [Man City] in the last decade was the team in England - since Roberto Mancini won the Premier League, this team wins a lot of times in England," Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It's nice, four Carabao Cups in a row, it means consistency in the team to be there. We beat Arsenal and Manchester United on the way so we can say we deserved to win this competition.

"The way we played was fantastic and it's nice when you win a title. The most impressive thing is in the last 33 games we won 30.

"We cannot deny one eye is always on the Champions League but we take every game seriously, otherwise it is impossible to win four Carabao Cups in a row."