Man City win fourth Carabao Cup in a row & Premier League reaction

Back to the football itself now, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his players "deserved" to win the competition, despite having "one eye on the Champions League".
"This team [Man City] in the last decade was the team in England - since Roberto Mancini won the Premier League, this team wins a lot of times in England," Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"It's nice, four Carabao Cups in a row, it means consistency in the team to be there. We beat Arsenal and Manchester United on the way so we can say we deserved to win this competition.
"The way we played was fantastic and it's nice when you win a title. The most impressive thing is in the last 33 games we won 30.
"We cannot deny one eye is always on the Champions League but we take every game seriously, otherwise it is impossible to win four Carabao Cups in a row."
'Footballers are entertainers'
Man City 1-0 Tottenham
John Murray
BBC Radio 5 Live commentator
The players are as excited by this as the fans.
The players must have been looking forward to performing in front of spectators, like all of the people in the arts - actors, singers, comedians.
Footballers are entertainers and City put on a really entertaining performance.
'It's a different game'
Man City 1-0 Tottenham
Chris Sutton
Former Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
Manchester City are in a different class on the pitch but it's a different game, football, with the fans back inside the stadium.
The Tottenham fans played their part but it's City's fans who rightfully celebrate.
When there are fans in the stadium you run the extra yard, you are inspired. The players responded magnificently.
It's great to see the fans back - it feels like football again. You see the celebrations, players lifting the trophy and what it means to be a footballer and a fan. It's great to all be back together again.
Players and pundits revel in fans' return at Wembley
Man City 1-0 Tottenham
Yesterday's Carabao Cup final saw 7,773 fans return at Wembley with each side having 2,000 of their own socially-distanced supporters.
Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton said it "felt like football again."
City beat Spurs to win fourth consecutive League Cup
Man City 1-0 Tottenham
Manchester City won the League Cup for a record-equalling fourth time in succession with a deserved victory over a disappointing Tottenham Hotspur side at Wembley.
City defender Aymeric Laporte, arguably fortunate to be on the pitch, rose above Spurs substitute Moussa Sissoko to head home Kevin de Bruyne's free-kick eight minutes from time.
It was appropriate reward for City creating a host of chances and dominating Spurs, who did not enjoy any sort of positive reaction from sacking manager Jose Mourinho on Monday and replacing him with caretaker Ryan Mason.
The final was played in front of 8,000 supporters, including 2,000 from each club - and it was a delight to hear noise inside Wembley's vast arena once more.
'We take every game seriously'
Man City 1-0 Tottenham
Manchester City
'Foden shows potential for greatness'
Man City 1-0 Tottenham
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Phil Foden picked up his seventh major club trophy yesterday - a fourth League Cup adding to the two Premier League titles and one FA Cup success.
Phil McNulty writes why the 20-year-old is 'showing potential for greatness.'
Morning!
The first domestic trophy of the season has been won by...Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola's side won their fourth Carabao Cup title in a row with victory over Tottenham at Wembley.
Stay tuned for all the reaction, plus we look ahead to this week's Champions League semi-finals...