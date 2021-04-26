Live

Man City win fourth Carabao Cup in a row & Premier League reaction

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

  'We take every game seriously'

    Man City 1-0 Tottenham

    Manchester City

    Back to the football itself now, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his players "deserved" to win the competition, despite having "one eye on the Champions League".

    "This team [Man City] in the last decade was the team in England - since Roberto Mancini won the Premier League, this team wins a lot of times in England," Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live.

    "It's nice, four Carabao Cups in a row, it means consistency in the team to be there. We beat Arsenal and Manchester United on the way so we can say we deserved to win this competition.

    "The way we played was fantastic and it's nice when you win a title. The most impressive thing is in the last 33 games we won 30.

    "We cannot deny one eye is always on the Champions League but we take every game seriously, otherwise it is impossible to win four Carabao Cups in a row."

  'Footballers are entertainers'

    Man City 1-0 Tottenham

    John Murray

    BBC Radio 5 Live commentator

    The players are as excited by this as the fans.

    The players must have been looking forward to performing in front of spectators, like all of the people in the arts - actors, singers, comedians.

    Footballers are entertainers and City put on a really entertaining performance.

  'It's a different game'

    Man City 1-0 Tottenham

    Chris Sutton

    Former Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 Live

    Manchester City are in a different class on the pitch but it's a different game, football, with the fans back inside the stadium.

    The Tottenham fans played their part but it's City's fans who rightfully celebrate.

    When there are fans in the stadium you run the extra yard, you are inspired. The players responded magnificently.

    It's great to see the fans back - it feels like football again. You see the celebrations, players lifting the trophy and what it means to be a footballer and a fan. It's great to all be back together again.

  Players and pundits revel in fans' return at Wembley

    Man City 1-0 Tottenham

    Yesterday's Carabao Cup final saw 7,773 fans return at Wembley with each side having 2,000 of their own socially-distanced supporters.

    Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton said it "felt like football again."

    Read more here.

  'Foden shows potential for greatness'

    Man City 1-0 Tottenham

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Phil Foden picked up his seventh major club trophy yesterday - a fourth League Cup adding to the two Premier League titles and one FA Cup success.

    Phil McNulty writes why the 20-year-old is 'showing potential for greatness.'

  City beat Spurs to win fourth consecutive League Cup

    Man City 1-0 Tottenham

    Manchester City won the League Cup for a record-equalling fourth time in succession with a deserved victory over a disappointing Tottenham Hotspur side at Wembley.

    City defender Aymeric Laporte, arguably fortunate to be on the pitch, rose above Spurs substitute Moussa Sissoko to head home Kevin de Bruyne's free-kick eight minutes from time.

    It was appropriate reward for City creating a host of chances and dominating Spurs, who did not enjoy any sort of positive reaction from sacking manager Jose Mourinho on Monday and replacing him with caretaker Ryan Mason.

    The final was played in front of 8,000 supporters, including 2,000 from each club - and it was a delight to hear noise inside Wembley's vast arena once more.

    Read more here.

