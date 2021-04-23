Premier League reaction & news conferences

Back-to-back victories against Chelsea and Southampton had given West Brom a glimmer of hope in their fight for safety during a week when Sheffield United's relegation was confirmed.

Allardyce named the same side that beat Southampton, but the contrast in performance was stark.

Leicester overwhelmed West Brom from the opening minute and they were unable to recover from a first half that could have seen more goals going the hosts' way.

It means any chance of a great escape for West Brom is all but over - they have 18 points to play for but they have only picked up 24 so far this season.