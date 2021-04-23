Premier League reaction & news conferences

Back-to-back victories against Chelsea and Southampton had given West Brom a glimmer of hope in their fight for safety during a week when Sheffield United's relegation was confirmed.
Allardyce named the same side that beat Southampton, but the contrast in performance was stark.
Leicester overwhelmed West Brom from the opening minute and they were unable to recover from a first half that could have seen more goals going the hosts' way.
It means any chance of a great escape for West Brom is all but over - they have 18 points to play for but they have only picked up 24 so far this season.
Rodgers praises Foxes' control after 'fantastic' win
Leicester 3-0 West Brom
Leicester City
Rodgers incoming
Leicester 3-0 West Brom
Brendan Rodgers was a happy man after the full-time whistle last night.
We'll hear from the Leicester boss next...
'Leicester could not have finished the week better'
Leicester 3-0 West Brom
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport
After booking their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday, Leicester could not have finished the week in better fashion.
The relentlessness of Leicester's attack in the first half did the damage, and they still enjoyed plenty of space in the second half - Kelechi Iheanacho seeing a shot blocked by Dara O'Shea in the box and a free-kick palmed away by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, while Jamie Vardy's long-range chip sailed wide.
Victory means Leicester are now four points clear of Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot with six games remaining.
Foxes close in on Champions League spot
Leicester 3-0 West Brom
Leicester moved four points clear in third place in the Premier League with victory over relegation-threatened West Brom at the King Power Stadium.
Three goals in 13 first-half minutes did the damage as striker Jamie Vardy scored one and assisted another.
Vardy was teed up by Timothy Castagne for the opener, before he set up Kelechi Iheanacho after a driving run down the left for Leicester's third.
Centre-back Jonny Evans had nodded in a deflected corner to make it 2-0.
Baggies heading for the drop
Leicester 3-0 West Brom
Stay tuned for more...