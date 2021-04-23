Live

Premier League reaction & news conferences

preview
2,210
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Baggies heading for the drop

    Leicester 3-0 West Brom

    Back-to-back victories against Chelsea and Southampton had given West Brom a glimmer of hope in their fight for safety during a week when Sheffield United's relegation was confirmed.

    Allardyce named the same side that beat Southampton, but the contrast in performance was stark.

    Leicester overwhelmed West Brom from the opening minute and they were unable to recover from a first half that could have seen more goals going the hosts' way.

    It means any chance of a great escape for West Brom is all but over - they have 18 points to play for but they have only picked up 24 so far this season.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Rodgers praises Foxes' control after 'fantastic' win

    Leicester 3-0 West Brom

    Leicester City

    Video content

    Video caption: Leicester 3-0 West Brom: Rodgers praises Foxes control after 'fantastic' win
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Rodgers incoming

    Leicester 3-0 West Brom

    Brendan Rodgers was a happy man after the full-time whistle last night.

    We'll hear from the Leicester boss next...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Leicester could not have finished the week better'

    Leicester 3-0 West Brom

    Emma Sanders

    BBC Sport

    After booking their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday, Leicester could not have finished the week in better fashion.

    The relentlessness of Leicester's attack in the first half did the damage, and they still enjoyed plenty of space in the second half - Kelechi Iheanacho seeing a shot blocked by Dara O'Shea in the box and a free-kick palmed away by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, while Jamie Vardy's long-range chip sailed wide.

    Victory means Leicester are now four points clear of Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot with six games remaining.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Foxes close in on Champions League spot

    Leicester 3-0 West Brom

    Leicester moved four points clear in third place in the Premier League with victory over relegation-threatened West Brom at the King Power Stadium.

    Three goals in 13 first-half minutes did the damage as striker Jamie Vardy scored one and assisted another.

    Vardy was teed up by Timothy Castagne for the opener, before he set up Kelechi Iheanacho after a driving run down the left for Leicester's third.

    Centre-back Jonny Evans had nodded in a deflected corner to make it 2-0.

    Read more here.

    Leicester
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Good Evans'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Breakaways to be blocked for elite clubs'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Seeing Red'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Good morning

    There seems to be a game on every night at the moment!

    We'll have reaction to last night's action, as well as coverage of today's news conferences from around the top flight.

    Stay tuned for more...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top