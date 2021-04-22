Man City three wins from Premier League title & ESL reaction

Let's hear from another Premier League captain now, Manchester City's Fernandinho, who believes football has emerged victorious following the collapse of the breakaway European Super League.

"It has been crazy," the Brazilian told Sky Sports on Wednesday. "On Monday this Super League comes out, we were a little bit surprised. We didn't expect that but, at the end, I think the good sense was the right thing to do.

"I think everyone who loves football didn't support this Super League, including players at our club. We are so happy now because everything was turned around and all the people who love football are calm. For sure, we are happy because at the end football wins."