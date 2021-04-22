Man City three wins from Premier League title & ESL reaction

Let's hear from another Premier League captain now, Manchester City's Fernandinho, who believes football has emerged victorious
following the collapse of the breakaway European Super League.
"It has been crazy," the Brazilian told Sky Sports on Wednesday. "On Monday this Super League
comes out, we were a little bit surprised. We didn't expect that but, at the end, I think the good sense was the right
thing to do.
"I think everyone who loves football didn't support this Super League,
including players at our club. We are so happy now because everything was turned around and all the people
who love football are calm. For sure, we are happy because at the end football wins."
Fans proved how powerful they can be - Mee
Burnley
There is talk of a Premier League captains' WhatsApp group and Ben Mee said they were all due to have a meeting on the situation.
"Thankfully a meeting wasn't necessary because the fans took action and the owners realised the mistake that they made," he added on BBC Radio 5 Live. "Once we [the captains] all found out that everyone had pulled out we were all happy.
"I would have had massive implications for the whole Premier League. The consequences I felt would have been too much of a risk. International players not being able to play in certain competitions - I just don't think that players and fans would accept it and thankfully fans have come together and proved how powerful they can be.
"It's been swiftly knocked on the head, which has been great."
We were all pretty shocked - Mee
Burnley
Burnley captain Ben Mee has been on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning to give his thoughts on the European Super League.
Asked when he first heard the news, he said: "We just played Manchester United and it just all kicked off on Sunday, we got on the coach disappointed with our result but to then hear that six teams were breaking away to start a new league - we were all pretty shocked.
"We heard what Gary Neville said on the television and were just getting our heads around what it meant and the more I read into it I was convinced that this can't happen."
What's to come?
All times BST
We're set to get more reaction later from Arsenal, another of the six teams that withdrew from the European Super League plan.
Here's the Premier League news conferences scheduled for today: Arsenal (10:00), Everton (12:30), Crystal Palace (13:00), Sheffield United (13:00), Brighton (14:00).
Before we hear from the Gunners, we'll also bring you reaction from some of today's papers.
'I'm glad the united voice of football fans has been heard'
Prince William even commented on the ESL proposal on Wednesday...
In a rare public comment from United's co-chairman Joel Glazer, the American said the club "apologise unreservedly for the unrest" caused by the proposed European Super League.
Liverpool owner John W Henry apologised to supporters in a video message after the Anfield club, United, City, Tottenham and two other Premier League sides withdrew from the ESL on Tuesday after a backlash.
"We failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions," Glazer said in an open letter to fans.
The 50-year-old admitted efforts "in seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game" did not honour the conventions of promotion and relegation within the wider football pyramid.
"For that we are sorry," he said. "This is the world's greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.
"Manchester United has a rich heritage and we recognise our responsibility to live up to its great traditions and values."
Man City chief executive apologises in email to fans
Manchester City
Manchester City's chief executive Ferran Soriano did, however, apologise to the club's fans in an email sent at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday.
"We failed to remind ourselves of the unbreakable link between the passion of our fans and the right to have the opportunity to earn success. It is a truth that is fundamental to the DNA of Manchester City and the board deeply regrets taking a decision that lost sight of the historic values of the club," he said.
"We made a mistake and we sincerely apologise to our fans for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused by the last 72 hours."
It's a chapter which is over, a closed chapter - Guardiola
Aston Villa 1-2 Man City
Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said the failed European Super League was a "closed chapter" after his side's win over Aston Villa.
City were one of 12 clubs to sign up to the breakaway ESL on Sunday, but withdrew on Tuesday after widespread criticism of the proposals, which would have seen no promotion or relegation and a split in English football.
"As a club we accept and learn and focus on the reason why we're here," said Guardiola, whose side need eight points from five matches to become English champions for the third time in four seasons.
"It's a chapter which is over, a closed chapter. They [the owners] don't need to apologise [to me], I know them, I know how they are."
Spurs fans protest outside stadium
Tottenham 2-1 Southampton
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has since expressed regret over the "anxiety and upset" caused by the club's involvement in the European Super League proposal, which has now collapsed following widespread condemnation.
Signs of that backlash were evident prior to kick-off as groups of Spurs supporters gathered outside their club's stadium calling for Levy and owners the ENIC group to leave the club.
Former Spurs midfielder Mason, the Premier League's youngest head coach at the age of 29, succeeded Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was sacked on Monday.
He made a winning start to his tenure after Gareth Bale curled in a superb equaliser and then a late VAR intervention saw Son convert after a Moussa Djenepo foul on Harry Winks was shown to be just inside the penalty area.
Until Bale's composed finish on the hour mark the hosts had been second best to a slick Southampton side who went in front when Danny Ings glanced in James Ward-Prowse's corner.
With Harry Kane missing and still a doubt for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, Spurs were flat for long periods and appeared to have been affected by their tumultuous few days, with Mourinho departing fewer than 24 hours after the club announced they were to join a new European Super League - before later saying they would withdraw.
Despite the unsettling start to the week, Spurs are up to sixth - two points outside the top four - while the Saints remain 14th in the table.
Man City fight back to move step closer to league title
European Super League Q&A: Why it failed - and will clubs try again?
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It has been an extraordinary few days in European football.
The biggest clubs on the continent quit the Champions League, then returned, humiliated and apologetic in fewer than 48 hours.
In between they were hit with a whirlwind of vitriol, the anger and criticism coming in wave after wave. Eventually it was too much, and the project crumbled.
So, where did it all go wrong, what happens now and are the issues that led to the creation of the ESL now solved? Here, BBC Sport picks through the incredible events of the past few days.
Man Utd & Liverpool say sorry over ESL proposal
Late Son penalty caps Spurs comeback
Tottenham 2-1 Southampton
Steve Sutcliffe
BBC Sport reporter
Son Heung-min's late penalty capped a Tottenham fightback against Southampton that handed interim head coach Ryan Mason victory in his first match in charge.
Former Spurs midfielder Mason, the Premier League's youngest head coach at the age of 29, succeeded Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was sacked on Monday.
He made a winning start to his tenure after Gareth Bale curled in a superb equaliser and then a late VAR intervention saw Son convert after a Moussa Djenepo foul on Harry Winks was shown to be just inside the penalty area.
Until Bale's composed finish on the hour mark the hosts had been second best to a slick Southampton side who went in front when Danny Ings glanced in James Ward-Prowse's corner.
With Harry Kane missing and still a doubt for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, Spurs were flat for long periods and appeared to have been affected by their tumultuous few days, with Mourinho departing fewer than 24 hours after the club announced they were to join a new European Super League - before later saying they would withdraw.
Despite the unsettling start to the week, Spurs are up to sixth - two points outside the top four - while the Saints remain 14th in the table.
Man City fight back to move step closer to league title
Aston Villa 1-2 Man City
Michael Emons
BBC Sport
Manchester City beat Aston Villa to go 11 points clear of Manchester United and move a step closer to becoming Premier League champions.
They had a scare when centre-half John Stones was sent off just before the break for a knee-high challenge on Jacob Ramsey.
But Villa wasted the man advantage when Matty Cash was dismissed 11 minutes into the second half following two bookings in the space of three minutes.
The hosts had earlier gone ahead after only 20 seconds as John McGinn guided a shot past Ederson following Ollie Watkins' low cross.
The impressive Phil Foden finished off a fine City team move to equalise before Rodri headed what proved to be the winner following Bernardo Silva's cross.
City led 2-1 when they went down to 10 men, but Villa could not capitalise on the extra player and then offered little threat when it was 10-a-side.
It's back!
Morning everyone, and thanks for joining us as we look at the return of some proper football.
Amid the European Super League furore, Leeds' draw with Liverpool on Monday and Chelsea's stalemate with Brighton on Tuesday were rather tepid affairs.
But fightback victories for Manchester City and Tottenham on Wednesday were little reminders of why we love the unpredictability of sport so much.