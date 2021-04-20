Live

European Super League reaction

Mantej Mann

  1. Leeds dent Liverpool's top four hopes

    Leeds 1-1 Liverpool

    Let's move onto some action now...

    Liverpool travelled to Leeds last night in the first game involving any of the 12 ESL sides since Sunday night's announcement.

    Diego Llorente scored a late equaliser for Leeds to deny Liverpool a place in the top four of the Premier League.

    Liverpool had taken the lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold latched on to Diogo Jota's fine pass and squared it to Sadio Mane to slot into an empty net after Illan Meslier had rushed out of goal.

    Leeds
  2. Get Involved

  3. Two sides to the story

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    There are two sides to every story and I have sat in enough press conferences and attended enough conferences to know senior people in football are concerned about the future.

    As with many sections of the entertainment industry - and including the media and the BBC - they are trying to work out how to serve an established audience whilst engaging with a younger generation, many of whom are attracted to players rather than clubs and don't tend to watch full matches.

    Like it or not, this is an issue that is not going away.

  4. 'Shameful'

    The Daily Express

  5. 'No 10 joins attacks on breakaway plan'

    The Guardian

  6. 'What would Shanks have said?

    Liverpool Echo

  8. Paper talk

    In normal times, I would usually kick off a live text with a look at some of the back pages.

    But today, it's time to turn to the front, as lots of publications appear to have led with the ESL.

  9. Good morning

    I cannot remember a day like it...

    The news broke of a potential European Super League on Sunday, and the fallout has certainly been emotive!

    Perhaps we will hear more from the 12 clubs involved today, as there are always two sides to every story?

    Stay tuned...

