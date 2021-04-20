European Super League reaction

Let's move onto some action now...

Liverpool travelled to Leeds last night in the first game involving any of the 12 ESL sides since Sunday night's announcement.

Diego Llorente scored a late equaliser for Leeds to deny Liverpool a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Liverpool had taken the lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold latched on to Diogo Jota's fine pass and squared it to Sadio Mane to slot into an empty net after Illan Meslier had rushed out of goal.

