Sportsound & watch Morton v Hearts in Championship

It's been quite the journey for Hearts but they have now secured their place in the Premiership at the first time of asking.

It hasn't been all plain sailing and many Hearts fans have been unhappy with the club despite their league success.

Those disgruntled supporters point to an unattractive style of play, Heart's inability to dominate games at times, particuarly away from home, and their disastrous Scottish Cup exit to Brora Rangers as some of the key issues.

Their last fixture ended as a 6-0 rout over relegated Alloa Athletic, more performances like that in the final weeks of the season may go some way to appeasing some fans.