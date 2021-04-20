Sportsound & watch Morton v Hearts in Championship

It's been quite the journey for Hearts but they have now secured their place in the Premiership at the first time of asking.
It hasn't been all plain sailing and many Hearts fans have been unhappy with the club despite their league success.
Those disgruntled supporters point to an unattractive style of play, Heart's inability to dominate games at times, particuarly away from home, and their disastrous Scottish Cup exit to Brora Rangers as some of the key issues.
Their last fixture ended as a 6-0 rout over relegated Alloa Athletic, more performances like that in the final weeks of the season may go some way to appeasing some fans.
Hearts champions but still have more to prove
Morton v Hearts (19:05)
LINE-UPS from Cappielow
Morton v Hearts (19:05)
Morton: McAdams, Ledger, Fjortoft, McLean, McGinty, Jacobs, McGinn, Nesbitt, Orsi, Strapp, Lyon
Substitutes: Muirhead, Oliver, McGuffie, Colville, Easdale, Hynes, McGrattan
Hearts: Gordon, Smith, Halkett, Souttar, Logan, Haring, Halliday, McEneff, Henderson, Gnanduillet, Boyce
Substitutes: Stewart, Naismith, Mackay-Steven, Irving, Frear, Popescu, McGill
Elsewhere this evening...
As mentioned there's a full set of games this evening for League One and Two as well as a possible playoff decider in tonight's other Championship game, here's what to look out for.
Dundee will make sure of a place in the play-offs if they beat Inverness tonight.
The race at the top of League One is still hotly contested with just one point covering Falkirk, Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle at the top end of the third tier.
Queen's Park will be promoted if they avoid defeat against Elgin. If they lose, they're promoted if Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City finishes as a draw.
Forget the super league it's Scottish football
Morton v Hearts (19:05)
Forget the Super League it's time for another installment of Scottish football.
Tonight we're bringing you live coverage of Morton v Hearts. You can watch the whole exchnage at the top of this page live on Sportscene from 7pm.
There's also a full card of fixtures to keep you interested with lots up for grabs in the lower leagues.