European Super League reaction - England's 'big six' agree to join

The European Super League will have 20 teams - the 12 founding members plus the three unnamed clubs they expect to join soon and five sides who qualify annually according to their domestic achievements.
Under the proposals, the ESL campaign would start in August each year, with midweek fixtures, and the clubs would be split into two groups of 10, playing each other home and away.
The top three in each group would qualify for the quarter-finals, with the teams in fourth and fifth playing a two-legged play-off for the two remaining spots.
From then on, it would have the same two-leg knockout format used in the Champions League before a single-leg final in May at a neutral venue.
The ESL says it will generate more money than the Champions League and would result in a greater distribution of revenue throughout the game.
In a seismic move for European football, the Premier League clubs will join AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid.
The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to establish a "new midweek competition" with teams continuing to "compete in their respective national leagues".
It says the inaugural season "is intended to commence as soon as practicable" and "anticipated that a further three clubs will join" the breakaway.
The ESL says it also plans to launch a women's competition as soon as possible after the men's tournament starts.
Why a European Super League? And why now?
Firstly, let's start with some background...
There were talks in October, involving Wall Street bank JP Morgan, over a new £4.6bn competition that would replace the Champions League.
Uefa had hoped the plans for a new 36-team Champions League - with reforms set to be confirmed today - would head off the formation of a Super League. However, the 12 sides involved in the Super League do not think the reforms go far enough.
They said the global pandemic has "accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model".
"In recent months, extensive dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future format of European competitions," they added.
"The founding clubs believe the solutions proposed following these talks do not solve fundamental issues, including the need to provide higher-quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid."
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where we're not just looking back at Sunday's action as, ICYMI, kind of a big story also broke on Sunday.
Plans to form a European Super League were announced, with the Premier League's 'big six' clubs agreeing to join the breakaway league.
What is the proposed format?
And welcome to today's live page, where we're not just looking back at Sunday's action as, ICYMI, kind of a big story also broke on Sunday.
Plans to form a European Super League were announced, with the Premier League's 'big six' clubs agreeing to join the breakaway league.
And the news has NOT gone down well.