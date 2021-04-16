Europa League reaction - Arsenal & Man Utd reach semi-finals

EPA Copyright: EPA

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who also counts Valencia, Sevilla and Paris St-Germain among his former clubs, said: "First of all, I'm used to meeting ex-teams so playing Arsenal, where I coached, is nothing new as an experience.

"We'll face up to it with humility, pride and responsibility. This is a chance to establish Villarreal on the top rung of European football.

"This is Villarreal's fifth semi-final in Europe and, personally as a coach, it'll be my sixth across Sevilla, Arsenal, Valencia and now here. It shows we are capable, it makes us proud but I re-emphasise that we have to 'feel' the experience. We really need to go out and enjoy it."