Europa League reaction - Arsenal & Man Utd reach semi-finals
'An important win in a crucial moment' - rampant Arsenal reach Europa League last four
Ben Collins
'We need to go out and enjoy it' - Emery on Arsenal semi
Villarreal 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Agg 3-1)
Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who also counts Valencia, Sevilla and Paris St-Germain among his former clubs, said: "First of all, I'm used to meeting ex-teams so playing Arsenal, where I coached, is nothing new as an experience.
"We'll face up to it with humility, pride and responsibility. This is a chance to establish Villarreal on the top rung of European football.
"This is Villarreal's fifth semi-final in Europe and, personally as a coach, it'll be my sixth across Sevilla, Arsenal, Valencia and now here. It shows we are capable, it makes us proud but I re-emphasise that we have to 'feel' the experience. We really need to go out and enjoy it."
Villarreal set up Emery reunion with Arsenal
Villarreal 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Agg 3-1)
So who now stands between Arsenal and a place in another European final?
Only former boss Unai Emery and his current club Villarreal, that's who!
Emery won the competition three times when in charge of Sevilla and took Arsenal to the Europa League final in 2018-19, when the Gunners were beaten by Chelsea in Baku.
His new side held a 1-0 lead from the first leg over Dinamo Zagreb and took control of the return in the first half, with Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno both scoring to set up a semi-final with Arsenal, with the first leg taking place on 29 April.
Aubameyang treated in hospital for malaria
Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal (Agg 1-5)
And Arsenal's victory came without star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who confirmed on Thursday that he has been treated in hospital after contracting malaria while on international duty with Gabon.
The 31-year-old scored in Gabon's 3-0 win over DR Congo in Africa Cup of Nations qualification on 25 March.
He played in Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague on 8 April but missed Sunday's win over Sheffield United.
"I've spent a few days in hospital this week," he said on Instagram. "I'm already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.
"I wasn't really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon!"
Lacazette double helps Gunners to fine away win
Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal (Agg 1-5)
Arsenal produced one of their best performances of the season to turn a potentially difficult night into a fine away victory at Slavia Prague.
With the tie evenly poised at 1-1, they scored three goals in the opening 24 minutes and had another ruled out by the video assistant referee - all-but ending the contest in the opening period.
It kept alive their hopes winning the competition - and with it their only realistic chance of European football next season.
Nicolas Pepe squeezed home at the near post to open the scoring in the 18th minute before Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty three minutes later following a foul on Bukayo Saka.
Saka coolly swept in the third as Arsenal tore their Czech opponents apart once more, and Arteta's side then controlled the game before Lacazette smashed his second low into the net in the latter stages.
Man Utd ease into last four
Man Utd 2-0 Granada (Agg 4-0)
Manchester United eased into the last four of the Europa League after another 2-0 victory over Granada.
The Red Devils' progress was never in doubt after Edinson Cavani provided a smart finish to Paul Pogba's sixth-minute flicked header to extend their aggregate lead to 3-0, after a two-goal win in Spain last week.
United scored a second in stoppage time when Jesus Vallejo turned Alex Telles' cross into his own net.
Anyone for an all-English?
Arsenal and Manchester United won on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.
And the Premier League rivals have been kept apart in the last four - just like Manchester City and Chelsea in the Champions League.
So could we see an all-English final in Europe? How about two of them?