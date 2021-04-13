Premier League reaction - relegation-theatened West Brom win again

I had a jovial exchange with West Brom boss Sam Allardyce after Monday's game at the Hawthorns, when he thought I was claiming VAR was correct to rule out an early goal for Mbaye Diagne.
I wasn't - I was actually asking what he thought of the whole episode.
Q: What was your view of it?
A: It was a goal, you nugget. Did you
not see the lines? Everybody on Sky and the BBC and radio says it’s a goal,
apart from you.
Q: VAR came to a different decision.
A: They came to the wrong
decision. They got it wrong.
Q: How does that happen?
A: It is human error, not VAR.
Q: Is it making the game a laughing stock?
A: I am afraid so.
The reflection on VAR can be done at the end of the season. All stakeholders
should have an influential input into how VAR goes forward. That needs to be from the PFA [Professional Footballers' Association], LMA [League Managers' Association], Premier League and the FA [Football Association]. We need to come together on this because there are too many of us not being given an opportunity to express how to make it better.
"The decision was wrong. Everybody can see it was onside. We have the angle. There are 16 cameras here at
least. It is clear."
'You hope that when it comes up next time the goal's given'
West Brom 3-0 Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
Speaking about Mbaye Diagne's disallowed goal, West Brom boss Sam Allardyce said: "The big disappointment was the first goal that looked like a goal and should have been a goal. I've seen all the lines and angles and I think they got that wrong.
"Gladly for us it hasn't had an impact on the result but it could have done. You hope that when it comes up next time the goal is given."
VAR unable to find conclusive angle for offside 'goal'
West Brom 3-0 Southampton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Hawthorns
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
West Brom's victory was made more admirable by the fact they needed to rally after having what would have been an opening goal for Mbaye Diagne controversially ruled out for offside after video assistant referee Kevin Friend decided there was insufficient evidence to overturn the on-pitch decision, even though TV replays suggested otherwise.
Diagne thought he had scored when he flicked Darnell Furlong's shot into the net - but it was flagged offside. Replays suggested it was Kyle Bartley who was offside, rather than Diagne.
Two goals in three first-half minutes through Matheus Pereira and Matt Phillips put Sam Allardyce's men in control at the Hawthorns before Callum Robinson's fine finish completed the Baggies' biggest home win in the Premier League since November 2016.
Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone completed an excellent evening for West Brom when he turned away James Ward-Prowse's injury-time penalty.
The result ensured West Brom backed up their surprise 5-2 victory at Chelsea but they are still in deep trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table, eight points adrift of fourth-bottom Newcastle with seven games remaining.
Allardyce's VAR frustrations
West Brom 3-0 Southampton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
