Premier League reaction - relegation-theatened West Brom win again

I had a jovial exchange with West Brom boss Sam Allardyce after Monday's game at the Hawthorns, when he thought I was claiming VAR was correct to rule out an early goal for Mbaye Diagne.

I wasn't - I was actually asking what he thought of the whole episode.

Q: What was your view of it?

A: It was a goal, you nugget. Did you not see the lines? Everybody on Sky and the BBC and radio says it’s a goal, apart from you.

Q: VAR came to a different decision.

A: They came to the wrong decision. They got it wrong.

Q: How does that happen?

A: It is human error, not VAR.

Q: Is it making the game a laughing stock?

A: I am afraid so. The reflection on VAR can be done at the end of the season. All stakeholders should have an influential input into how VAR goes forward. That needs to be from the PFA [Professional Footballers' Association], LMA [League Managers' Association], Premier League and the FA [Football Association]. We need to come together on this because there are too many of us not being given an opportunity to express how to make it better.

"The decision was wrong. Everybody can see it was onside. We have the angle. There are 16 cameras here at least. It is clear."