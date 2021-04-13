Live

Premier League reaction - relegation-theatened West Brom win again

preview
2,901
viewing this page

VAR unable to find conclusive West Brom 'goal' angle

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Allardyce's VAR frustrations

    West Brom 3-0 Southampton

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    I had a jovial exchange with West Brom boss Sam Allardyce after Monday's game at the Hawthorns, when he thought I was claiming VAR was correct to rule out an early goal for Mbaye Diagne.

    I wasn't - I was actually asking what he thought of the whole episode.

    Q: What was your view of it?

    A: It was a goal, you nugget. Did you not see the lines? Everybody on Sky and the BBC and radio says it’s a goal, apart from you.

    Q: VAR came to a different decision.

    A: They came to the wrong decision. They got it wrong.

    Q: How does that happen?

    A: It is human error, not VAR.

    Q: Is it making the game a laughing stock?

    A: I am afraid so. The reflection on VAR can be done at the end of the season. All stakeholders should have an influential input into how VAR goes forward. That needs to be from the PFA [Professional Footballers' Association], LMA [League Managers' Association], Premier League and the FA [Football Association]. We need to come together on this because there are too many of us not being given an opportunity to express how to make it better.

    "The decision was wrong. Everybody can see it was onside. We have the angle. There are 16 cameras here at least. It is clear."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'You hope that when it comes up next time the goal's given'

    West Brom 3-0 Southampton

    West Bromwich Albion

    Speaking about Mbaye Diagne's disallowed goal, West Brom boss Sam Allardyce said: "The big disappointment was the first goal that looked like a goal and should have been a goal. I've seen all the lines and angles and I think they got that wrong.

    "Gladly for us it hasn't had an impact on the result but it could have done. You hope that when it comes up next time the goal is given."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. VAR unable to find conclusive angle for offside 'goal'

    West Brom 3-0 Southampton

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at the Hawthorns

    Mbaye Diagne scores a goal against Southampton which is later disallowed for offside
    Copyright: Reuters

    West Brom's victory was made more admirable by the fact they needed to rally after having what would have been an opening goal for Mbaye Diagne controversially ruled out for offside after video assistant referee Kevin Friend decided there was insufficient evidence to overturn the on-pitch decision, even though TV replays suggested otherwise.

    Diagne thought he had scored when he flicked Darnell Furlong's shot into the net - but it was flagged offside. Replays suggested it was Kyle Bartley who was offside, rather than Diagne.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Baggies earn back-to-back wins

    West Brom 3-0 Southampton

    Matheus Pereira celebrates scoring against Southampton
    Copyright: Reuters

    West Brom made it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season with victory over Southampton.

    Two goals in three first-half minutes through Matheus Pereira and Matt Phillips put Sam Allardyce's men in control at the Hawthorns before Callum Robinson's fine finish completed the Baggies' biggest home win in the Premier League since November 2016.

    Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone completed an excellent evening for West Brom when he turned away James Ward-Prowse's injury-time penalty.

    The result ensured West Brom backed up their surprise 5-2 victory at Chelsea but they are still in deep trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table, eight points adrift of fourth-bottom Newcastle with seven games remaining.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page, as we look at the reaction to Monday's Premier League games, which saw relegation-threatened West Brom give themselves another boost as they aim to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top