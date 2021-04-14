Chelsea and PSG through to Champions League semis & NI reach Euros - reaction

Chelsea's hopes of claiming the crown for a second time will certainly be rising after this mature performance, even in eventual defeat, to add to the impressive elimination of the powerful La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in the last 16.
Tuchel has Chelsea organised, fiercely disciplined and increasing in confidence - a mood that will only grow as they prepare to face either Liverpool or Real Madrid. Yes, this was a loss but the overall tie will be regarded as a highly satisfactory outcome.
The Champions League can often be about timing the run of form and there is no doubt Chelsea have built up impressive momentum under Tuchel aside from the 5-2 thrashing at home to relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge recently.
Chelsea will show the requisite respect to whoever they face in the semi-final but they will not fear either Liverpool or Real Madrid, depending on who prevails at Anfield on Wednesday.
Blues survive late scare
Chelsea 0-1 Porto (agg 2-1)
So let's start with the big overnight story...
Chelsea survived a spectacular late overhead kick from Mehdi Taremi to overcome Porto and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in seven years.
Thomas Tuchel's side went into this 'home' last-eight second leg - with both games being played in Seville during the current Covid-19 pandemic - protecting a two-goal lead.
Chelsea, who will now face either Liverpool or Real Madrid in the semi-final, played within themselves but it was enough to keep a disappointing Porto at bay, with the Portuguese side rarely testing keeper Edouard Mendy.
'Great situation'
Chelsea 0-1 Porto (agg 2-1)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said reaching the last four of the Champions League is a "great achievement".
"We will become a strong side," he told BT Sport after his team lost the second leg 1-0 in injury time.
"We could not finish it off with a goal so we had to hang in there.
"The Liverpool [v Real Madrid] tie is far from over but I will watch it for sure.
"It is a pleasure to watch it as a semi-finalist, which is a great achievement. We will watch these games and everything is possible.
"Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us."
Can the Blues win it?
Chelsea 0-1 Porto (agg 2-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
