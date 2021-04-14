Chelsea and PSG through to Champions League semis & NI reach Euros - reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said reaching the last four of the Champions League is a "great achievement".

"We will become a strong side," he told BT Sport after his team lost the second leg 1-0 in injury time.

"We could not finish it off with a goal so we had to hang in there.

"The Liverpool [v Real Madrid] tie is far from over but I will watch it for sure.

"It is a pleasure to watch it as a semi-finalist, which is a great achievement. We will watch these games and everything is possible.

"Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us."