Premier League reaction

Moving across London now... Jesse Lingard continued his impressive form for West Ham coming up with two goals to beat Leicester 3-2 at the London Stadium. Jarrod Bowen was on hand to add the Hammers' third despite a late double from Foxes striker Kelechi Iheanacho. England manager Gareth Southgate was at the London Stadium to view the game with Lingard only strengthening his chances of a place in his England's European Championship squad. Read more here.
Jose Mourinho has suffered 10 league defeats in a single season for the first time in his entire managerial career.
'We lost against a very good team'
Tottenham 1-3 Man Utd
Tottenham Hotspur
Speaking after the game, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was full of praise for his former side...
Is the 'Special One' losing his touch?
Tottenham 1-3 Man Utd
So what is going wrong for the Special One?
Spurs looked stodgy against Man Utd - who they beat 6-1 at Old Trafford in October.
For a side containing the attacking threat of Son and Harry Kane, Spurs lie dormant for long periods.
They had their moments in the second half but it never felt like they were taking control. This loss leaves them six points behind fourth-placed West Ham in seventh.
'He is not going to get food'
Tottenham 1-3 Man Utd
Manchester United
"VAR decided we are not playing football."
Despite their victory, Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly dismayed at his side's disallowed goal in the first half.
I think it's safe to say he was unimpressed by Son Heung-min's involvement in the decision...
'No-one could begrudge them victory'
Tottenham 1-3 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manchester United ended the first half feeling as if the world was against them, wounded by the decision to rule out Cavani's goal and then hit by Son's opener.
And yet, as they have done so often this season, they bounced back from going behind to win and did so in very satisfying fashion for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United are an enigmatic side, clearly full of talent and danger and yet often not at their best, but no-one could deny their quality here and no-one could begrudge them a very fine victory.
Man Utd come from behind at Spurs
Tottenham 1-3 Man Utd
So let's start with the big game on Sunday...
Manchester United came from behind to damage Tottenham's hopes of a top four finish.
Edinson Cavani thought he had given United a first-half lead but the goal was controversially ruled out by VAR after Scott McTominay caught Son Heung-min with his trailing arm.
Son then put Spurs ahead before the break but Fred equalised in the second half.
Cavani headed United in front before Mason Greenwood completed the formalities with virtually the last kick of the game.
Read more here.
Good morning
It was another busy weekend of Premier League action with important games in the race for top four and the battle for relegation.
Stay tuned as we bring you all of the reaction...