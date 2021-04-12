Premier League reaction

Moving across London now...

Jesse Lingard continued his impressive form for West Ham coming up with two goals to beat Leicester 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen was on hand to add the Hammers' third despite a late double from Foxes striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

England manager Gareth Southgate was at the London Stadium to view the game with Lingard only strengthening his chances of a place in his England's European Championship squad.

