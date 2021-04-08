Live

Champions League reaction - Chelsea & PSG take first-leg lead

Chelsea bounce back to beat Porto and take step towards Champions League semis

  3. PSG inflict rare defeat for holders Bayern

    Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain

    Paris St-Germain players celebrate a goal in heavy snow away to Bayern Munich
    Copyright: Reuters

    Bayern Munich were able to host the first leg of their tie with Paris St-Germain in Germany and the two sides put on a thrilling game as the French champions inflicted a rare defeat on the side which beat them in last season's Champions League final.

    Kylian Mbappe scored twice as PSG produced a superb away performance in persistent snow in Munich. The French forward took just three minutes to make his mark as he was fed by Neymar and thumped a drive through Manuel Neuer's legs.

    Marquinhos doubled the lead midway through the first half with a neat finish from a great ball by Neymar before ex-PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed home to halve the deficit.

    Bayern kept up the pressure in the second half and deservedly levelled when Thomas Muller guided in a header from Joshua Kimmich's free-kick.

    However, Mbappe had the final say as he swept a low strike through Jerome Boateng's legs late on to give PSG a crucial third away goal heading into the second leg.

  4. Blues bounce back

    Porto 0-2 Chelsea

    Chelsea players celebrate Ben Chilwell's goal against Porto
    Copyright: Reuters

    Both legs of Chelsea's quarter-final with Porto are being played at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium because of coronavirus travel restrictions between Portugal and the UK. And Chelsea claimed a huge advantage in the tie by winning the 'away' leg 2-0.

    The Blues bounced back from a testing few days, with Saturday's heavy defeat to West Brom being followed by a training ground incident between team-mates Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger.

    Mason Mount's clever turn and finish in the first half helped bring some welcome relief to Blues manager Thomas Tuchel before Ben Chilwell added a late second after a mistake by Porto midfielder Corona, moments after substitute Christian Pulisic had hit the bar.

  5. Advantage Chelsea & PSG

    Good morning and thanks for joining me for reaction to Wednesday's Champions League quarter-finals, which saw Chelsea and Paris St-Germain give themselves the advantage in their ties with Porto and Bayern Munich, respectively.

