Champions League reaction - Chelsea & PSG take first-leg lead

Bayern Munich were able to host the first leg of their tie with Paris St-Germain in Germany and the two sides put on a thrilling game as the French champions inflicted a rare defeat on the side which beat them in last season's Champions League final.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as PSG produced a superb away performance in persistent snow in Munich. The French forward took just three minutes to make his mark as he was fed by Neymar and thumped a drive through Manuel Neuer's legs.

Marquinhos doubled the lead midway through the first half with a neat finish from a great ball by Neymar before ex-PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed home to halve the deficit.

Bayern kept up the pressure in the second half and deservedly levelled when Thomas Muller guided in a header from Joshua Kimmich's free-kick.

However, Mbappe had the final say as he swept a low strike through Jerome Boateng's legs late on to give PSG a crucial third away goal heading into the second leg.