Champions League reaction - Chelsea & PSG take first-leg lead

Bayern Munich were able to host the first leg of their tie with Paris St-Germain in Germany and the two sides put on a thrilling game as the French champions inflicted a rare defeat on the side which beat them in last season's Champions League final.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as PSG produced a superb away performance in persistent snow in Munich. The French forward took just three minutes to make his mark as he was fed by Neymar and thumped a drive through Manuel Neuer's legs.
Marquinhos doubled the lead midway through the first half with a neat finish from a great ball by Neymar before ex-PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed home to halve the deficit.
Bayern kept up the pressure in the second half and deservedly levelled when Thomas Muller guided in a header from Joshua Kimmich's free-kick.
However, Mbappe had the final say as he swept a low strike through Jerome Boateng's legs late on to give PSG a crucial third away goal heading into the second leg.
Blues bounce back
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
Both legs of Chelsea's quarter-final with Porto are being played at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium because of coronavirus travel restrictions between Portugal and the UK. And Chelsea claimed a huge advantage in the tie by winning the 'away' leg 2-0.
The Blues bounced back from a testing few days, with Saturday's heavy defeat to West Brom being followed by a training ground incident between team-mates Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger.
Mason Mount's clever turn and finish in the first half helped bring some welcome relief to Blues manager Thomas Tuchel before Ben Chilwell added a late second after a mistake by Porto midfielder Corona, moments after substitute Christian Pulisic had hit the bar.
Advantage Chelsea & PSG
Good morning and thanks for joining me for reaction to Wednesday's Champions League quarter-finals, which saw Chelsea and Paris St-Germain give themselves the advantage in their ties with Porto and Bayern Munich, respectively.
'Great spirit from Chelsea'
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
'Still work to do'
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea's goalscorers enjoyed last night's win...
PSG inflict rare defeat for holders Bayern
Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain
Blues bounce back
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
