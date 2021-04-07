Champions League reaction as Man City win and Liverpool lose

While Foden was doing the business for City, another English youngster stood out for the visitors.

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham once again showed remarkable maturity and was involved in the night's most contentious moment.

Bellingham beat Ederson to a throughball but after it appeared City's keeper kicked the teenager, the referee blew for a foul against Borussia with the England star racing towards an empty net - not even allowing the intervention of VAR which would have surely awarded a goal.