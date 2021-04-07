Champions League reaction as Man City win and Liverpool lose

While Foden was doing the business for City, another English youngster stood out for the visitors.
Seventeen-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham once again showed remarkable maturity and was involved in the night's most contentious moment.
Bellingham beat Ederson to a throughball but after it appeared City's keeper kicked the teenager, the referee blew for a foul against Borussia with the England star racing towards an empty net - not even allowing the intervention of VAR which would have surely awarded a goal.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Prized asset
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Talking of Erling Braut Haaland, his current level of celebrity was captured after the final whistle by images of him signing red and yellow cards for one of the officials.
They might just be worth a few quid in the future...
The Champions League has not been kind to Manchester City in the past and it looked, for five minutes at least, like they would be facing yet another uphill task in Germany after Reus equalised for Dortmund.
City may have been thinking their difficulties in Europe's elite competition had returned, but they deserve huge credit for mounting what effectively had to be an instant response to claw back the advantage.
This tie is not over by any means, not with Haaland such a massive threat even though he was relatively quiet here, but make no mistake the picture looked a lot healthier for City at the final whistle than it did when Dortmund's players celebrated wildly in an empty corner of the Etihad in the 84th minute.
City hold the advantage
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
So let's start at the Etihad, as Manchester City remain in pursuit of that unprecedented quadruple...
Phil Foden's last-gasp strike gave City a crucial slender advantage in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.
City's hopes of reaching the semi-final looked to be in the balance when Marco Reus gave Dortmund what looked like a priceless away goal with a cool finish from Erling Braut Haaland's pass six minutes from time.
Kevin de Bruyne, who had given City the lead with a crisp finish after 19 minutes, played his part once more in the final minute of normal time when his fine cross was touched back by Ilkay Gundogan for Foden to stroke a finish past Marwin Hitz.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph GuardianCopyright: Guardian TimesCopyright: Times MailCopyright: Mail
Should it have been a goal?
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
While Foden was doing the business for City, another English youngster stood out for the visitors.
Seventeen-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham once again showed remarkable maturity and was involved in the night's most contentious moment.
Bellingham beat Ederson to a throughball but after it appeared City's keeper kicked the teenager, the referee blew for a foul against Borussia with the England star racing towards an empty net - not even allowing the intervention of VAR which would have surely awarded a goal.
Prized asset
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Talking of Erling Braut Haaland, his current level of celebrity was captured after the final whistle by images of him signing red and yellow cards for one of the officials.
They might just be worth a few quid in the future...
Read more here.
Future teammates?
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
How about this for a post-match snapshot?
The City hero on a recruiting mission, perhaps?
With Sergio Aguero leaving Man City at the end of the season, Erling Braut Haaland has been linked with the club in recent weeks.
His father, Alf Inge Haaland, also played for the club in the early noughties.
Watch this space...
Post update
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
'We are going there to win'
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City
Speaking after the game, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, told BT Sport: "Better to win than draw. We are going there to win the game.
"In the first half we were not clever with the ball. The second half was much better.
"Dortmund is a typical club from the Champions League. We have one more game there and with the result 2-1, we will try to score the goals there to win.
"We are going to analyse what we have to do like we have done for four or five months. Every game we play to win."
'This tie is not over by any means'
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
The Champions League has not been kind to Manchester City in the past and it looked, for five minutes at least, like they would be facing yet another uphill task in Germany after Reus equalised for Dortmund.
City may have been thinking their difficulties in Europe's elite competition had returned, but they deserve huge credit for mounting what effectively had to be an instant response to claw back the advantage.
This tie is not over by any means, not with Haaland such a massive threat even though he was relatively quiet here, but make no mistake the picture looked a lot healthier for City at the final whistle than it did when Dortmund's players celebrated wildly in an empty corner of the Etihad in the 84th minute.
City hold the advantage
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
So let's start at the Etihad, as Manchester City remain in pursuit of that unprecedented quadruple...
Phil Foden's last-gasp strike gave City a crucial slender advantage in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.
City's hopes of reaching the semi-final looked to be in the balance when Marco Reus gave Dortmund what looked like a priceless away goal with a cool finish from Erling Braut Haaland's pass six minutes from time.
Kevin de Bruyne, who had given City the lead with a crisp finish after 19 minutes, played his part once more in the final minute of normal time when his fine cross was touched back by Ilkay Gundogan for Foden to stroke a finish past Marwin Hitz.
Read more here.
'Misery in Madrid'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Ragged Reds'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Foden to the rescue'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
'Mauled in Madrid'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Paper talk
Wednesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
It was a thrilling night of Champions League action which brought mixed success for the English sides.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the reaction...