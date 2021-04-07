Live

Champions League reaction as Man City win and Liverpool lose

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Should it have been a goal?

    Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

    While Foden was doing the business for City, another English youngster stood out for the visitors.

    Seventeen-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham once again showed remarkable maturity and was involved in the night's most contentious moment.

    Bellingham beat Ederson to a throughball but after it appeared City's keeper kicked the teenager, the referee blew for a foul against Borussia with the England star racing towards an empty net - not even allowing the intervention of VAR which would have surely awarded a goal.

    Bellingham
  2. Prized asset

    Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

    Talking of Erling Braut Haaland, his current level of celebrity was captured after the final whistle by images of him signing red and yellow cards for one of the officials.

    They might just be worth a few quid in the future...

    Read more here.

    Haaland
  3. Future teammates?

    Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

    How about this for a post-match snapshot?

    The City hero on a recruiting mission, perhaps?

    Foden
    With Sergio Aguero leaving Man City at the end of the season, Erling Braut Haaland has been linked with the club in recent weeks.

    His father, Alf Inge Haaland, also played for the club in the early noughties.

    Watch this space...

  5. 'We are going there to win'

    Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

    Manchester City

    Speaking after the game, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, told BT Sport: "Better to win than draw. We are going there to win the game.

    "In the first half we were not clever with the ball. The second half was much better.

    "Dortmund is a typical club from the Champions League. We have one more game there and with the result 2-1, we will try to score the goals there to win.

    "We are going to analyse what we have to do like we have done for four or five months. Every game we play to win."

    Pep
  6. 'This tie is not over by any means'

    Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    The Champions League has not been kind to Manchester City in the past and it looked, for five minutes at least, like they would be facing yet another uphill task in Germany after Reus equalised for Dortmund.

    City may have been thinking their difficulties in Europe's elite competition had returned, but they deserve huge credit for mounting what effectively had to be an instant response to claw back the advantage.

    This tie is not over by any means, not with Haaland such a massive threat even though he was relatively quiet here, but make no mistake the picture looked a lot healthier for City at the final whistle than it did when Dortmund's players celebrated wildly in an empty corner of the Etihad in the 84th minute.

  7. City hold the advantage

    Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

    So let's start at the Etihad, as Manchester City remain in pursuit of that unprecedented quadruple...

    Phil Foden's last-gasp strike gave City a crucial slender advantage in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

    City's hopes of reaching the semi-final looked to be in the balance when Marco Reus gave Dortmund what looked like a priceless away goal with a cool finish from Erling Braut Haaland's pass six minutes from time.

    Kevin de Bruyne, who had given City the lead with a crisp finish after 19 minutes, played his part once more in the final minute of normal time when his fine cross was touched back by Ilkay Gundogan for Foden to stroke a finish past Marwin Hitz.

    Read more here.

    Foden
  8. 'Misery in Madrid'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  9. 'Ragged Reds'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  10. 'Foden to the rescue'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
  11. 'Mauled in Madrid'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
  12. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  13. Good morning

    It was a thrilling night of Champions League action which brought mixed success for the English sides.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the reaction...

