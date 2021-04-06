Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

So let's start with the big overnight story...

West Ham moved into the Premier League top four after beating Wolves in a thriller at Molineux.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard was in inspired form as the Hammers tore Wolves apart in the first half, scoring a fine solo goal and playing a part in the other two as the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead.

West Ham had let slip a 3-0 lead in their previous game against Arsenal to draw 3-3 and they looked in danger of a repeat when Leander Dendoncker headed home just before half-time and substitute Fabio Silva rolled in a fine strike midway through the second half to reduce the deficit to one goal.

