Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

Large: I wonder what the average life expectancy of a West Ham fan is? I can't take much more of these games!
'We are going to try'
Wolves 2-3 West Ham
West Ham United
Speaking after the game, West Ham boss David Moyes said his side were "going to try and compete with the big teams right until the end."
Let's hear more from the Scotsman now...
Are the Hammers heading for Europe?
Wolves 2-3 West Ham
So let's start with the big overnight story...
West Ham moved into the Premier League top four after beating Wolves in a thriller at Molineux.
On-loan Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard was in inspired form as the Hammers tore Wolves apart in the first half, scoring a fine solo goal and playing a part in the other two as the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead.
West Ham had let slip a 3-0 lead in their previous game against Arsenal to draw 3-3 and they looked in danger of a repeat when Leander Dendoncker headed home just before half-time and substitute Fabio Silva rolled in a fine strike midway through the second half to reduce the deficit to one goal.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Go for the juggler'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Hammers in top four after nervy night'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Klopp vows to take the fight to Real'
Tuesday's back pages
The Times
'Irons show mettle after Rice blow'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
