Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

Mantej Mann

    Large: I wonder what the average life expectancy of a West Ham fan is? I can't take much more of these games!

  2. 'We are going to try'

    Wolves 2-3 West Ham

    West Ham United

    Speaking after the game, West Ham boss David Moyes said his side were "going to try and compete with the big teams right until the end."

    Let's hear more from the Scotsman now...

    Video caption: West Ham manager David Moyes says Jesse Lingard should be praised after Wolves performance
  3. Are the Hammers heading for Europe?

    Wolves 2-3 West Ham

    So let's start with the big overnight story...

    West Ham moved into the Premier League top four after beating Wolves in a thriller at Molineux.

    On-loan Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard was in inspired form as the Hammers tore Wolves apart in the first half, scoring a fine solo goal and playing a part in the other two as the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead.

    West Ham had let slip a 3-0 lead in their previous game against Arsenal to draw 3-3 and they looked in danger of a repeat when Leander Dendoncker headed home just before half-time and substitute Fabio Silva rolled in a fine strike midway through the second half to reduce the deficit to one goal.

    Read more here.

    Moyes
  4. 'Go for the juggler'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  5. 'Hammers in top four after nervy night'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  6. 'Klopp vows to take the fight to Real'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
  7. 'Irons show mettle after Rice blow'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
  8. Paper talk

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  9. Good morning!

    Relentless!

    This football season is showing no signs of slowing down.

    Stay tuned for all the reaction to last night's Premier League matches, as well as the build-up to tonight's European schedule...

