Premier League returns - latest news

In his press conference looking ahead to tomorrow's Premier League to Chelsea. West Brom boss Sam Allardyce made a point of looking on the positive side - he even rebuked a journalist for asking a question that started with 'if you do go down'.
However, Allardyce laid out his minimum demands for staying with the Baggies if they end up in the Championship - they are currently 10 points adrift of fourth-bottom Newcastle with nine games left.
His 18-month contract has a break clause in the summer. If West Brom stay up, Allardyce stays, if they don't, both parties have the power to terminate their agreement.
“If
one of us disagrees we hold our hands up and say ‘thank you very much’. If we
both agree to go forward, we get on with it," he said.
“It’s a very complex situation to sit down and look at.
“How much money do they think they need to save? How many key
players would they have to let go? What budget would be available?
“If I’m to stay at West Brom, I’d want to be getting them back in
the Premier League at the first time of asking - like I did when I joined West
Ham. I wouldn’t want to mess about."
Manchester United are urging fans to report incidents of racism as part of a new anti-discrimination campaign they have launched today.
Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Fred and Axel Tuanzebe have all been the victim of racial abuse on social media in recent weeks.
United's response is the See Red initiative, which underlines the extent to which having a diverse playing squad has been pivotal in their history, including significant goals by Andy Cole, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.
United say the encourage fans to report 'incidents of racism and other hate crimes' and stand up for people receiving discriminatory abuse.
The club have set up an online reporting system for fans.
"It is not good enough for us all to sit silently on the sidelines
when we see or read racist remarks or behaviour," said managing director Richard Arnold.
"Inaction has a consequence. We
must call it out. We must not tolerate it. If you see it or read it – report it.”
Friday's gossip
Here are snippets from today's gossip:
Chelsea are favourites to sign Argentine striker Sergio Aguero when he leaves Manchester City in the summer as the 32-year-old is determined to remain in the Premier League. (Mail)
Portuguese club Benfica are the latest club linked with a move for Aguero since it was announced on Monday that he will leave Man City at the end of the season. (Record, via Mirror)
Arsenal and Independiente, the Argentine club where Aguero started his career, are also said to be among the host of clubs - including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St-Germain keen to sign him as a free agent in the summer. (Sun)
Allardyce's West Brom demand
Chelsea v West Brom (Sat, 12:30BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Copa load of this...
Check out this piece by Alex Bysouth on the Basque club playing two Copa del Rey finals in two weeks.
Man Utd's new anti-racism initiative
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
A lot more to be found by clicking here.
Championship Friday!
It's a jam-packed day of fixtures in the Championship.
Leaders Norwich - eight points clear at the top - are at Preston, while second-place Watford are at home to struggling Sheffield Wednesday. Those and seven other fixtures are at 15:00 BST.
Barnsley host play-off rivals Reading at 17:30 BST and Swansea, with a game in hand over the top two, are at Birmingham at 20:00 BST.
We will have live text coverage of the day's action.
The end is near...
The Premier League returns for the final leg.
It's fair to say the title is all but wrapped up with Manchester City sitting pretty at the top - 14 points clear of city rivals United.
But the fight for the Champions League places is very much alive and kicking with Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham and even... Liverpool (maybe) in the hunt.
At the other end, Steve Bruce's Newcastle are still somehow treading water - 18th place Fulham have them in their sights.
Plenty of news conferences coming up.