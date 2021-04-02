Premier League returns - latest news

In his press conference looking ahead to tomorrow's Premier League to Chelsea. West Brom boss Sam Allardyce made a point of looking on the positive side - he even rebuked a journalist for asking a question that started with 'if you do go down'.

However, Allardyce laid out his minimum demands for staying with the Baggies if they end up in the Championship - they are currently 10 points adrift of fourth-bottom Newcastle with nine games left.

His 18-month contract has a break clause in the summer. If West Brom stay up, Allardyce stays, if they don't, both parties have the power to terminate their agreement.

“If one of us disagrees we hold our hands up and say ‘thank you very much’. If we both agree to go forward, we get on with it," he said.

“It’s a very complex situation to sit down and look at.

“How much money do they think they need to save? How many key players would they have to let go? What budget would be available?

“If I’m to stay at West Brom, I’d want to be getting them back in the Premier League at the first time of asking - like I did when I joined West Ham. I wouldn’t want to mess about."